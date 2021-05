Cryptocurrency lender start-up BlockFi accidentally sent users huge amount of bitcoin as part of a promotion – and is now asking for it back.The company sent payouts in bitcoin instead of US dollars to customers, and although it is working to reclaim the funds a number of users had already withdrawn the coins, Bloomberg reports. Each coin is currently trading at £29,671 following a market crash.One user apparently received 700 bitcoin – worth £21m – rather than $700. Blockfi told Bloomberg that it affected fewer than 100 customers. Am I right in thinking that BlockFi was meant to send...