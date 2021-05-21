Tentative Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas After Days of Violence

A ceasefire is now in effect between Israel and Hamas after more than week of deadly attacks.

The agreement was made after the death of more than 200 Palestinians and at least a dozen Israelis.

Hamas shot more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, bringing much of the nation to a standstill.

Israeli forces returned fire, toppling buildings in the Gaza strip thought to be used by Hamas.

President Biden said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu six times after the conflict started, asking for a de-escalation.

Netanyahu refused, saying Israel needed to defend itself.

Biden says the U.S. plans to help bring humanitarian aid to Gaza, and he reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel.

Egypt, which signed a historic peace treaty with Israel back in 1979, brokered the ceasefire agreement.