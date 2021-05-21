newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Tentative Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas After Days of Violence

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TARo4_0a6nTEBS00

A ceasefire is now in effect between Israel and Hamas after more than week of deadly attacks.

The agreement was made after the death of more than 200 Palestinians and at least a dozen Israelis.

Hamas shot more than 4,000 rockets into Israel, bringing much of the nation to a standstill.

Israeli forces returned fire, toppling buildings in the Gaza strip thought to be used by Hamas.

President Biden said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu six times after the conflict started, asking for a de-escalation.

Netanyahu refused, saying Israel needed to defend itself.

Biden says the U.S. plans to help bring humanitarian aid to Gaza, and he reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel.

Egypt, which signed a historic peace treaty with Israel back in 1979, brokered the ceasefire agreement.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#Ceasefire#Israelis#Israeli Fire#Gaza Strip#Violence#Israeli Forces#Deadly Attacks#Humanitarian Aid#U S Support#President Biden#Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastIola Register

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
MilitaryWorld Socialist Web Site

Israeli security forces storm al-Aqsa after Gaza ceasefire

On Friday, just hours after a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad came into effect, Israeli security forces fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at worshippers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. At least 20 Palestinians were injured, with two taken to hospital.
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Fragile Israel-Hamas cease-fire holding amid new clashes

Both sides are claiming victory, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning Hamas of a “new level of force” if it fires first on Israel. Clashes have begun again at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque, similar to the scenes that ignited the fighting two weeks ago.
Middle EastToledo Blade

Israel, Hamas reach agreement on cease-fire

JERUSALEM — Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting an 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill, and left more than 200 people dead. At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took effect, life...
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Israel-Palestinian ceasefire comes into force

A "mutual and simultaneous" cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli Security Cabinet voted to end attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip that began May 10 and accept the cease-fire, according to media reports. Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri also confirmed the cease-fire deal. Israeli warplanes continued to attack...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WFAE

Israel And Hamas Agree To A Cease-Fire In The Gaza Conflict

Israeli and Hamas have accepted a cease-fire plan that was to take effect at 2 a.m. local time Friday after 11 days of fighting in Gaza. The Israeli Cabinet voted to accept an Egyptian initiative for a cease-fire, according to a statement from the Cabinet. A Hamas spokesman said, "The Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed."
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT on Thursday), the Palestinian Islamist faction and Egyptian state TV said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a “mutual and unconditional” Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. Within minutes of the announcements, in the countdown to t…
Militaryvestnikkavkaza.net

Israel Intercepted Armed Drone Sent by Iran, Netanyahu Says

Israel intercepted an armed drone sent by Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Tel Aviv, Bloomberg reports. The drone was sent from Iraq or Syria, and intercepted on Israel’s border with Jordan, the prime minister said, producing no...
Middle Eastmilwaukeesun.com

Israel, Gaza and the pursuit of the 'victory image'

Mounting international pressure on Israel to stop its offensive in Gaza has failed to have an immediate effect and airstrikes continue. The US president Joe Biden, is reported to have called Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for a "significant de-escalation" and moves towards a ceasefire. But Netanyahu afterwards said in a statement that he is "determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved".
Middle EastWashington Post

Cease-fire finds parts of Gaza a shambles and renewed tensions in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV — As a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants held into Friday evening, attention shifted from the 11-day conflict to the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, potential political fallout for Israel’s embattled prime minister and renewed tensions in Jerusalem. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said “riots”...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but humanitarian officials warned that the damage to Gaza would take years to rebuild. After working behind the scenes for days to reach a truce, the White House said Washington had received...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

AP Interview: Hamas official says ‘no shortage of missiles’

BEIRUT — As the Gaza fighting wound down and expectations of a truce rose, a senior Hamas official said in an interview Thursday that the Palestinian militant group has “no shortage of missiles” and could continue bombarding Israel for months if it chose to do so. Osama Hamdan spoke to...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Hamas to keep finger on trigger after ceasefire, says official

A Hamas official said that Israel must end its violations in Jerusalem and address damages from the bombardment of Gaza following a ceasefire that began on Friday, warning the group still had its "hands on the trigger". "It is true the battle ends today but (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Hamas and Israel: a history of confrontation

Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, effective on Friday, after waging their most intense conflict in years. Here is a timeline of the some of the most important events in many years of confrontation. read more. 1987 - Hamas is created at the start of...
Middle EastFox News

Hamas leader thanks Iran for supplying weapons to Gaza

The head of the Palestinian resistance movement thanked Iran for supplying military support and financial backing during the recent conflict with Israel in a televised address Friday. Just hours after Israel and Palestinian authorities agreed to a ceasefire, Ismail Haniyeh, a chief figure in Hamas, gave a warning that it...