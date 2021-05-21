newsbreak-logo
George Pickens Timetable Remains Cloudy

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
 21 hours ago

The Georgia Bulldogs lost star wide receiver George Pickens when he tore his ACL in spring practice in March.

The nature of an ACL tear is much different now than it was 10 years ago. An ACL tear usually ended a player's season, and now it seems as if Pickens' return will be closer to eight months.

We already have a precedent for a Bulldogs receiver recovering from a knee injury rather quickly. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock tore his ACL in the SEC Championship Game during the 2019 season. It took him only eight months to be cleared for drills during fall practice a year ago. Unfortunately for Blaylock, he experienced a re-tear of that ligament during practice shortly after having been cleared. According to sources, re-tearing such a ligament is a statistical anomaly, but it very well could force Georgia to approach Pickens' rehab with even more caution.

Head athletic trainer Ron Courson and this Georgia staff have a lot of experience dealing with leg injuries and are regarded among the nation's best when it comes to the rehab process. Pickens's rehab process appears to be no different in terms of speed of recovery.

Sources around the program say that Pickens underwent surgery shortly after his injury and has since been rehabbing his leg. All indications are that he's ahead of schedule in the rehab process.

There has been a lot of speculation concerning when he might return. At the moment, it appears certain that he won't be ready in time for the season opener vs. Clemson.

It also seems that if the Bulldogs are playing meaningful games in December that Pickens will be back and ready to help the team push for a national title. As for when and where he will return along the season's timeline is yet to be determined. Sources indicate that it's entirely too early in the rehab of his surgically repaired knee to even project a definite timetable for return.

One thing that bodes well for the Bulldogs is that Pickens is a fierce competitor. He is already ahead of schedule in rehab and working every day to get back on the field.

He does have to stay cautious with his injury because of his NFL draft stock, but sources say that if the Dawgs are positioned to make a title run he will be there.

Assuming an eight-month recovery, Pickens would be ready to play at some point in November.

No one truly knows when Pickens will be able to return to action. He has remained quiet throughout the offseason.

Georgia will need all the help it can get at the end of the season. They will likely be vying for a bid to the College Football Playoff and every player can help.

It speaks volumes that Pickens is pushing to return this year. Those around the program say the NFL has been in love with Pickens ever since his freshman campaign.

