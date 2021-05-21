newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Get the Body Brush That Leaves Amazon Shoppers' Skin Soft and Smooth for 40% Off with Our Exclusive Code

By Eden Lichterman
Posted by 
People
People
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you're prone to razor bumps or ingrown hairs, an exfoliating body brush could be the solution to your irritated skin woes. As part of the PEOPLE Shopping Event, you can score the top-rated Dylonic body brush for 40 percent off on Amazon today using the exclusive code 40PEOPLEDYLO at checkout.

people.com
People

People

96K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Body Hair#Hair Removal#Shaving#Dry Skin#Dry Hair#Red Hair#Amazon Shoppers#The People Shopping Event#Dylonic#Orig#Amazon Com#Leaves#Razor Bumps#Warm Water#Checkout#Uncomfortable Ingrowns#Crazy Ingrown Hairs#Stubborn Ingrown Hairs#Soap#Stray Hairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
Related
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Amazon Shoppers Are Seeing a “Dramatic Change” in Their Skin After Adding This $14 Derma Roller to Their Routines

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As businesses start to open back up and pre-pandemic lifestyles re-emerge, you may not be ready to give up your at-home beauty treatments just yet. If your skin concerns include acne scarring, dry skin, or fine lines and wrinkles, microneedling at home with a derma roller could be the solution. And over 12,500 Amazon shoppers swear by the Sdara Derma Roller, which is currently 43 percent off.
ShoppingReal Simple

Estheticians on Amazon Swear by This $7 Face Cleansing Brush

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Facial cleansing brushes are likely something you come across during a beauty haul. The exfoliating brushes have earned their reputation for deep cleansing and creating softer, more radiant skin. Yet many of these devices come on the pricier side due to electronic and microcurrent technology. Thankfully, Amazon refuses to let us down, and the Innerneed Silicone Face Cleansing Brush will only cost you $7. It’s earned over 38,000 ratings and is ranked as the number one manual face cleansing brush on Amazon.
Skin CareAllentown Morning Call

Peace Out Acne Dots review: Can this super popular treatment mini

Pimples and breakouts happen to anyone — even those with excellent skin and a good skincare regimen have to deal with blemishes from time to time. It can be tempting to pick at pimples in an attempt to get rid of them sooner, but this can exacerbate pain and inflammation and lead to more breakouts, infection or even scarring.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Fancy Espresso Machines for This Beloved $50 Coffee Maker

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Waking up to the smell of coffee brewing is the easiest way to convince anyone to get out of bed. If you haven't yet experienced that pleasure, there's no better time to set up a coffee maker in the kitchen rather than have to head to a local coffee shop to grab a cup. You don't even need a fancy appliance to do so: Just look to the top-rated Black + Decker Thermal Coffee Maker—which is currently on sale at Amazon—to do all the heavy lifting.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Lavender-Scented Foot Peel Masks

The Soft Touch foot peel mask is being rolled out in a new scent option to offer consumers with a more fragrant experience when using the personal care product. Featuring a new lavender scent, the foot mask contains a blend of extracts from botanicals along with apple, aloe vera and lemon ingredients that will work to remove dead skin as well as repair cracked heels. The product works by being worn for an hour and will see the feet start to peel and reveal fresher looking skin in seven to 14 days.
Skin CareChicago Tribune

The best sunscreen for your face

Most of us love the feeling of the sun warming our skin. Unfortunately, the sun can cause damage if we don’t take the necessary steps to protect our skin. One of the best ways to protect your skin from UV damage is with a great sunscreen. While you can use body sunscreen on your face, those who wear makeup or have sensitive skin or acne should consider facial sunscreens. These should be worn daily and year-round, even when the sun isn’t shining.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

The very best makeup bags to store your growing stash and keep everything organised

Organisation makes life so much easier – especially when it comes to your makeup. One of the best makeup bags could be the difference between your box-fresh eyeliner pencil staying neat and sharp, or it rolling around in fluff at the bottom of your drawer. It could also be the difference between quickly tracking down your concealer pre-beer garden date, or you digging around for it under your bed.
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Dry, chapped lips? These soothing lip masks will keep skin silky-soft

Our must-have hydrating heroes. Freelance journalist, writing about all things lifestyle and beauty. Big fan of pasta, cheese, chunky black boots and a bright lipstick. There's nothing worse than dry lips. They're uncomfortable, can often be painful, and get in the way of wearing our favourite lipsticks. Keeping them hydrated and soothed can feel like a full-time job at times, and sometimes, lip balm just doesn't cut it. If you're finding your lips feel perpetually dry, consider adding a lip mask into your skincare routine.
Hair Careathriftymom.com

Permanent Hair Removal Device

At home Permanent Hair Removal Device on sale today!. Order HERE —-> Permanent Hair Removal for Women & Men Painless – Face, Upper Lip, Chin, Bikini, Leg & Body Use. BoSidin is the first to introduce medical-grade technologies used in cosmetic centers into at-home hair removal devices. OPT strengthens each effective pulse, giving you the same intensity normally only found in medical hair removal devices. Light strikes follicles deep at the root, easily removing even the toughest hair. By rapidly emitting soft pulses of light, medical-grade continuous pulse technology allows heat to build up at the root and effectively suppress hair regrowth.
Skin CareNBC News

Why I've used Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser for over a decade

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If someone asked me...
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say You Can Use This Nonstick Crêpe Pan for Just About Anything—and It’s 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever tasted a crêpe—whether it was during a trip to France or in the comfort of your home—it should come as no surprise that there's an art to crafting those perfectly flat pucks. While it certainly demands talent, there's another necessary condition involved: a devoted crêpe pan.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Swear These Blackout Curtains Make You Fall Asleep in a Snap — and They're Up to 80% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Everyone requires a certain something to fall asleep, whether it's a cooling humidifier or a set of silky soft sheets. For some, it's the pleasure of blackout curtains, which prevent even the tiniest sliver of light from creeping into the bedroom. If you haven't yet experienced the satisfaction of accidentally sleeping past noon because the sun didn't wake you up, consider snagging a set of top-rated curtains from Amazon. They're so marked down, they're practically giving them away.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Discover New Styles for Your Closet With Amazon’s Personal Shopper

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you the type of fashionista who just knows what looks good and sticks with those styles? There’s no shame in that — if you know what fits your body and makes you feel confident, keep doing you! But if you’ve wanted to venture out into new fashion territory, maybe you need a little extra push.