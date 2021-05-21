newsbreak-logo
Jennifer Aniston wore these exact Mac lipstick shades in 'Friends'

By Louise Whitbread
The Independent
The Independent
 20 hours ago

If you’ve spent years watching re-runs of Friends and hoping for a reunion, you’ll have been thrilled with the news that the hit TV show will be returning to our screens on 27 May on HBO Max, as the six stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc – reunite for the first time since 2004.

While we all have our favourite character, the beauty looks from the show spanned trends that we are still popular today, from the classic Nineties brown lip-liner look to Rachel Greene’s famous hairdo, as seen on Jennifer Aniston.

A trendsetter from the start, the actress recently revealed in an interview with Pop Sugar that the lipstick that she wore on set was Mac’s satin lipstick in the shade “paramount”. Ever since, we’ve been keen to add it to our shopping cart to emulate her instantly recognisable nude lip look.

But that’s not all – journalist Laura Capon recently revealed that the cult favourite Mac lip liner in “spice” and Mac lustre lipstick in “touch” were also part of her kit, following an interview with the head make-up artist on Friends , Robin Siegel.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on them, we’ve got all the details on where to shop the shades, along with some of our other favourite nude lipsticks.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Mac satin lipstick in “paramount"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265080_0a6nSIbj00

This reddish-brown shade is just one of 22 from Mac’s satin range, which boasts a creamy texture, staying power and medium-to-full buildable coverage so you can make the colour as intense as you like.

If you’re not a fan of a matte finish, but want something lightweight, this is ideal. It will also pair well with bolder eye make-up looks if you want to add a complementing lip colour.

One to keep handy in your make-up bag, it’s thought to be a universally flattering shade.

Buy now £17.50, Boots.com

Mac lustre lipstick in “touch”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gy71I_0a6nSIbj00

As part of the lustre lipstick range, another favourite of Jennifer Aniston’s during Friends was this cream-based shade with sheer coverage, which the make-up brand describes as a “peachy cinnamon” colour.

With a semi-gloss finish, it adds a subtle shine to the lips and is paler than “paramount” so if you want a less brown-toned nude, this is perfect.

For an ultra-precise application, try using it with a slim lip brush or, for a speedy finishing touch to your make-up, simply swipe onto lips directly from the lipstick.

Buy now £17.50, Harveynichols.com

Mac lip pencil in “spice”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgz9v_0a6nSIbj00

One of the bestselling lip products from Mac, the “spice” lip liner is one you’ll find in every make-up artist’s kit.

Loved for its flattering shade that can be used all over the lips or to shape and line them, they have a creamy texture that doesn’t feel drying and will ensure your lipstick stays in place all day.

With a slight pink undertone, this nude-coloured liner is a must-have in your make-up bag and will get plenty of use if you love a nude lip look as much as we do.

Buy now £15.00, Lookfantastic .com

Fenty Beauty stunna lip paint in “unbutton”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaEOj_0a6nSIbj00

If you want the unbeatable staying power of a matte liquid lip, then the shade “unbutton” by Fenty is one of our favourites, with a spot in our guide to the best nude lipsticks , thanks to it being a peachy-nude shade that looks good on everybody.

“Unlike a lot of liquid formulas, it doesn’t dry your lips out but instead has a soft matte finish,” said our reviewer, adding, “the uniquely shaped applicator is incredibly precise, making it near impossible to make any messy mistakes. It promises to last for 12 hours, but we felt it actually had another few hours of life left in it beyond that.”

Buy now £16.00, Boots .com

Victoria Beckham Beauty bitten lip tint in "bisou”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQYt6_0a6nSIbj00

Earning a spot in our guide to the best nude lipsticks for Asian skin , this serum-like formula is from Victoria Beckham Beauty, the eponymous beauty brand from Posh Spice, who was well known for her nude lip liner and lipstick combinations back in the Nineties.

The packaging is exquisite, thanks to a luxurious tortoise-shell print and its doe-foot applicator. “It stains the pout with a deep rosy hue that adapts to your lip colour and suits all skin tones,” said our reviewer.

“The tint feels lightweight, luxurious and nourishing on the lips. This is down to the added hyaluronic acid and squalane – the latest plant-based, moisture-restoring ingredient used in beauty products.”

Buy now £32.00, Net-a-porter.com

Nyx lip lingerie long lasting lipstick in "push up”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zc5u8_0a6nSIbj00

If you’re shopping on a budget, Nyx is one of our favourite beauty brands that boasts an extensive lipstick range that’s available in many different shades and finishes.

We love the “push up” hue, a matte brown-pink from the lip lingerie collection that’s in a crayon-like applicator for a look that only takes seconds to perfect.

“It is densely pigmented, so you get the full intensity of colour in one swipe,” our reviewer said.

Buy now £9.00, Lookfantastic.com

Want to make your make-up last as long as possible? Read our guide to the best setting sprays for every skin type

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

