J.K. Dobbins Throws Some Shade at His Running Back Ranking

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — J.K. Dobbins emerged as a talented playmaker for the Ravens during his rookie season.

Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history

Despite that success, Dobbins was ranked as the 26th best running back hearing into the 2021 season by Pro Football Focus.

"It is tough to separate the performance of the running back from the boost he gets playing within a Baltimore Ravens offense that has QB Lamar Jackson distorting their opportunities, but J.K. Dobbins was extremely impressive in limited carries in his first year." Sam Monson wrote. "Twenty-two of his 153 carries went for at least 10 yards."

Derrick Henry (Titans) was ranked No, 1, followed by Dalvin Cook (Vikings). Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Nick Chubb (Browns) and Alvin Kamara (Saints).

Dobbins had a response to that critique.

Dobbins already promised that he would be "attacking" this offseason to build off a stellar rookie campaign. Judging from the photos he posted on Instagram, Dobbins is backing up those words. He appears to have added some solid muscle and looks fully prepared to begin offseason workouts with the team.

"Put it on me," Dobbins said. "Let's go. That's how I see it. That's how I see this offseason. That's how I'm attacking it. I can't slack ott. I can’t slack off at all. I'm working hard. My coaches and my teammates are putting trust in me, so I can’t let them down."