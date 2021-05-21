Colorful canvas folding chairs are back for summer
Nostalgic folding canvas chairs are back in style, with bold reds and yellows, purples and oranges. Not much information is available regarding the history of these chairs, but they likely appeared in the late 19th century when folks started heading to the lakes and seashore. This was considered portable camp furniture that was easy to carry. The fabric on the early pieces was in brown and black, but as they became more popular, the vibrant stripes appeared.www.postbulletin.com