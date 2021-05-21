Riley Greene homers twice in a SeaWolves’ romp

Toledo Mud Hens 9, Columbus Clippers 5 (box) A solid outing from Logan Shore and a five run outburst in the fourth inning powered the Hens to their fifth win on Thursday. A two-run single from Aderlin Rodriguez plated Victor Reyes and Derek Hill in the third inning to start the scoring. With two runs already scored in the fourth, and the bases loaded, it was Rodriguez again coming through with a bases clearing double to make it 7-0. Isaac Paredes tripled in Reyes in the sixth, and in the eighth Daz Cameron tripled and scored on a single from Reyes. Nolan Blackwood gave up three runs in the top of the ninth to make it look a bit closer than it was.