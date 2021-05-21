newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Riley Greene homers twice in a SeaWolves’ romp

By Brandon Day
Bless You Boys
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToledo Mud Hens 9, Columbus Clippers 5 (box) A solid outing from Logan Shore and a five run outburst in the fourth inning powered the Hens to their fifth win on Thursday. A two-run single from Aderlin Rodriguez plated Victor Reyes and Derek Hill in the third inning to start the scoring. With two runs already scored in the fourth, and the bases loaded, it was Rodriguez again coming through with a bases clearing double to make it 7-0. Isaac Paredes tripled in Reyes in the sixth, and in the eighth Daz Cameron tripled and scored on a single from Reyes. Nolan Blackwood gave up three runs in the top of the ninth to make it look a bit closer than it was.

www.blessyouboys.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Toledo, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aderlin Rodriguez
Person
Derek Holland
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Gage Workman
Person
Daniel Cabrera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie Seawolves#Hits#Long Shots#Columbus Clippers#Hens#Seawolves#Bradenton Marauders#Lakeland Flying Tigers#Binghamton Rumble Ponies#West Michigan Whitecaps#Wisconsin Timber Rattlers#Runs#Logan Shore#Solo Shots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Toledo, OHsent-trib.com

Falcons take advantage at Rocket Invitational

TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University’s Kaila Butler and Zaresha Neal both threw new outdoor personal bests as a handful of student-athletes competed at the Rocket Invitational, hosted by the University of Toledo on Saturday. Along with strong efforts from Butler and Neal, freshman Ayanna Tommy set two new PRs...
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Q&A With Head Coach Jason Candle

With a full spring practice behind them and summer workouts beginning next week, the Toledo Rockets are poised for a very promising 2021 season. The Rockets return all 22 starters and have excellent depth at every position. Toledo Head Coach Jason Candle, now entering his sixth season as the Rockets' leader, recently sat down with Associate Athletic Director Paul Helgren to discuss the upcoming season.
Toledo, OHchatsports.com

Rockets Dominate Falcons in 19-2 Victory

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo baseball team wrapped up its weekend against arch-rival Bowling Green with an emphatic 19-2 run-rule victory on Sunday to clinch the series. The Rockets were in control of Sunday's game from the outset, putting up crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first...