MLB

Orioles minor league recap 5/21: Kevin Smith K’s seven straight, Norfolk catchers make case for promotion

By Alex Church
Camden Chat
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple-A: Jacksonville (Marlins) Jumbo Shrimp 5, Norfolk Tides 4. Alexander Wells started for Norfolk and allowed four runs (three earned) over 4.2 innings. Wells allowed six hits, two homers, one walk and struck out two. Isaac Mattson entered to close the fifth inning, and then the Tides turned to Mickey Jannis. The knuckleballer did not allow a hit over five innings, but took the loss after two sacrifices in the 10th inning. Jannis did not strike out or walk a batter, but the Jumbo Shrimp could not touch him.

