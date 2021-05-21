newsbreak-logo
Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

Atlanta's last-gasp 1-0 win over Montreal in front of a boisterous crowd of 40,116 snapped a four-game winless run and added another building block to Gabriel Heinze's red and black striped tower. The Five Stripes will now look to close out the final two games of May on a bright note before the international break and stay within touching distance of the top of the East. But the next two opponents on the menu are far from straightforward for Heinze's side. The Seattle Sounders and Nashville SC, two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in MLS, are heading Atlanta's way shortly. And while the next one-hundred eighty minutes will be arduous, the Five Stripes have the chance to show just what they're capable of against some of the league's best.

