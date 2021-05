Ole Miss baseball used several arms in its next to last non-conference game of the season and beat Arkansas-Little Rock, 9-4, at Swayze Field on Wednesday. Freshman phenom Jacob Gonzalez led the way offensively for the Rebels (34-14, 14-10 SEC) by going four of five from the dish including a 3-run home run. Austin Miller (1-1) notched his first win of the season as seven Rebel pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts in the lopsided victory. Josh Mallitz started the outing, completing two innings of work and striking out six before getting chased in the third.