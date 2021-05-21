Friday Quickies: Kentucky Softball vs. Northwestern Edition
Kentucky’s regional game vs. Northwestern is now sold out, but if you have a ticket you’ll be happy to hear they’ve revised the mask mandate for the game. Per UK Athletics, they’ll be following the CDC update that details the following: if you’re vaccinated for COVID-19, there won’t be any need to wear a mask while in attendance. However, if you’re immunocompromised or haven’t received the vaccine yet, they’re still encouraging you to wear a mask while at the game.www.aseaofblue.com