newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Friday Quickies: Kentucky Softball vs. Northwestern Edition

By John Morgan Francis
aseaofblue.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky’s regional game vs. Northwestern is now sold out, but if you have a ticket you’ll be happy to hear they’ve revised the mask mandate for the game. Per UK Athletics, they’ll be following the CDC update that details the following: if you’re vaccinated for COVID-19, there won’t be any need to wear a mask while in attendance. However, if you’re immunocompromised or haven’t received the vaccine yet, they’re still encouraging you to wear a mask while at the game.

www.aseaofblue.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Reddick
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quickies#Team Sports#Go Game#Barstool Sports#Kentucky Softball#Northwestern Edition#Per Uk Athletics#Cdc#Kentucky Northwestern#The Game#Tickets#Governor Andy Beshear#Barstoolsports#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportscrescentcitysports.com

McNeese, Northwestern State split Friday doubleheader

NATCHITOCHES – McNeese starting pitcher Will Dion got the early offense needed in Friday’s first game of a double-header against Northwestern State when the Cowboys scored five runs in the first three innings while Dion cruised in six innings of work in a 7-1 win in a 7-inning Southland Conference game.
Footballsportswar.com

Friday Q&A: Inside TSL 2021 Edition

It’s one of my favorite times of year! Chris Coleman is on vacation, and I get to do a TSL-centric version of the Friday Q&A!. I didn’t do one last year, because Chris’s vacation got canceled due to COVID. Here’s the last one I did, back in 2019. It’s interesting to re-read that one, especially the part about wanting to improve the video production of the TSL Podcast. We certainly did that!
Sportswoay.com

Midland Trail softball wins at home Friday

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s softball game between Woodrow Wilson & Midland Trail!. Kacee Fansler opened the scoring with a solo home run for Woodrow Wilson, but the Lady Patriots answered with three runs in the first, going on to win 12-4. Additional scores from Friday...
Lifestyleaseaofblue.com

Sunday Quickies: Mother’s Day Edition

Happy Sunday, especially to all of those wonderful mothers out there. It’s your day, and I hope that you all spend it doing whatever it is that makes you the happiest!. I made breakfast for my wife this morning and my kids loved it so much that they said it was better than Kripy Kreme or Dunkin’ Donuts. That may be the greatest compliment I’ve ever received in regards to my culinary skills.
Footballchatsports.com

Saturday Quickies: Keeping Clink Edition

Good morning, Big Blue Nation! The Kentucky Wildcats football team has been killing it this offseason with unprecedented recruiting, new coaching staff additions, and Vince Marrow spitting fire to the media. But it appears as if the coaching staff may need shoring up as rumors are flying that the Michigan...
College Sportsvirginiasports.com

Read the Friday Edition of the Shout and Roar Blog

Thank you for clicking on the Shout & Roar blog. Our purpose here is to give you a one-stop location to catch up on news about the Hoos from across the internet. We will publish new editions at 10 a.m. most weekday mornings, so please check VirginiaSports.com for new content.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Kentucky softball earns No. 6 seed in SEC Tournament

The Kentucky Softball team has earned the No. 6 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament and will begin play Wednesday night against 11th-seeded Georgia at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. The University of Alabama will be hosting the tournament at Rhodes Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide earned the...
College Sports247Sports

On Deck: Nebraska Baseball vs. Northwestern

Nebraska baseball returns home for a three-game series against Northwestern at Haymarket Park. The Huskers are playing good baseball once again, after going 3-1 in a four-game pod against Indiana and Rutgers last weekend. Northwestern hasn’t played since late April because of Covid-19 issues within the program. Here’s a quick...
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

CSI Softball bounces back after a tough Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI Softball swept USU Eastern on Saturday, by the final scores of 7-0 and 4-2. In the first game, two CSI players hit home runs, Cortney Rhees and Payton Hammond. The latter hit two of them, both solo shots. She was 2-3 on the day.
Iowa StateDaily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Nebraska

Iowa stands and kneels during the National Anthem before the Iowa softball game v. Nebraska at Pearl Field on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Huskers defeated the Hawkeyes with a score of 4-0.
BaseballWeatherford Democrat

Baseball/Softball Roundup, Friday, May 14

Times and dates of games are subject to change. The Eagles beat Clyde 12-2 during Thursday’s opener of a three-game series to determine the area champion. On the mound for Brock was Carson “Strongarm” Lightfoot, who had signed a letter of intent to play college ball earlier in the day. The cannon-armed hurler allowed four hits and two runs in four innings.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Dejah Mulipola, Devyn Netz clutch as Arizona softball breaks through vs. UCLA in second game of Friday doubleheader

Even though Arizona fell short in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader, Dejah Mulipola’s late-inning homer served as a springboard for what was to come next. The senior catcher drove in four runs in the second game as the No. 8 Wildcats bounced back to beat No. 2 UCLA, 5-1, at Hillenbrand Stadium. UA will go for the four-game split on Saturday at 1 p.m. MST, likely needing a win if they want a top-8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama State247Sports

Alabama Begins SEC Softball Tourney Play Vs. Kentucky

The Alabama softball team of Coach Patrick Murphy, along with the three other top four seeds, finally get started in Southeastern Conference Tournament play Thursday. The Crimson Tide, the No. 3 seed, will take on No. 6 Kentucky in the final game of the day. Bama is hosting the tournament at Rhoads Stadium.