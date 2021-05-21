newsbreak-logo
Breeze Airways: A New U.S. Airline Launching Today with Fares from $39 One-Way

By Jessica Pucket
cntraveler.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many people are excited about being able to travel more freely this summer, there has been one major drawback to our collective vacation mindset: more expensive airfares. But Breeze Airways, a new low-cost airline in the U.S. that officially launched on Friday, is hoping to change that with its flexible equivalent to basic economy fares currently on sale starting at just $39 one-way on 39 new domestic routes.

