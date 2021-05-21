Breeze Airways: A New U.S. Airline Launching Today with Fares from $39 One-Way

Customers may visit Southwest.com to learn more about the differences of flying to and from Hawaii with Southwest, and to book these new flights with travel as soon as June 6, 2021, on some routes. For some markets in California, Customers can travel beginning June 8, 2021, with fares as low as $129 one-way (purchase by 11:59 p.m. Central Daylight Time on May 14, 2021, number of seats and days of the week are limited, travel dates for markets vary, see both complete flight schedule details and, below, complete fare rules).