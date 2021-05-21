High school softball: Keystone, taking it one blowout at a time, rolls over Padua to win seventh straight district title
LAGRANGE — Coach Jim Piazza is always guarding against a letdown, never takes an opponent for granted and is always preaching his one-game-at-a-time philosophy. Everyone else had already penciled his Keystone softball team in for its seventh straight Division II district championship and the Wildcats didn’t disappoint during an 11-1 victory in five innings Thursday night over No. 14-seeded Padua.chroniclet.com