I can’t stop thinking about Shelly Silver. He got seven years in prison for an illegal quid pro quo arrangement. It came down to something like, “Doctor, I’ll get you some money for your mesothelioma work if you send some of your patients to my law practice.” He shouldn’t have done that. He put into words what should never have been uttered. He was guilty of having said it and that violates not only the laws of the land, but the rules of common sense. It was just dumb and corrupt.