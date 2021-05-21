newsbreak-logo
Wellington, OH

High school softball: Brookside comes through late to beat Northwestern, win first district title since 1982

By Chris Sweeney The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON — It took seven innings for Brookside to give Leah Musall a lead. She wasn’t about to squander it. The Cardinals ace took the circle in the bottom of the seventh inning just three outs away from a district championship after her offense scored the first three runs of the game. All she did was strike out the side to preserve a 3-0 victory over Northwestern in a Division III district final Thursday at Wellington Community Park.

chroniclet.com
