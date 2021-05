Welcome to the fourth edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the 2021 season. Record Last 10 RD Previous Rank (Change) The White Sox earn the top spot without any clear favorite due to their MLB-best plus-53 run differential. Chicago's offensive rating of 18.1, according to FanGraphs, is the league's fourth-best despite long-term injuries to Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. Meanwhile, the team's pitching staff ranks in the top four in fWAR thanks to brilliant performances from Carlos Rodon and Lance Lynn. The former owns a 0.58 ERA and has allowed just one home run over 31 innings.