Deals on first-party accessories are few and far between now that we're in a new console generation, but Xbox Series X and Series S owners can take advantage of a rare deal over at Newegg today. Through the rest of the day, you can pick up an extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $53, down from its $60 list price, with promo code 93XQY47 at checkout. This "Shell Shocker" deal is only available for the Carbon Black shade.