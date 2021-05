Many companies are exploring how work will look in a post-pandemic environment. The Covid-19 outbreak caught the world by surprise, and, unfortunately, many companies were largely unprepared, with seven in ten (71%) global risk executives saying that Covid-19 exposed deficiencies in their crisis management plans, according to an upcoming risk study from Accenture. Few organizations had clear and executable plans for the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and, while many companies were eventually able to secure a sure footing, the events of 2020 were a dramatic reminder of the impact that emerging risk can have on both local and global business operations.