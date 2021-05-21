newsbreak-logo
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

By William White
InvestorPlace
 1 day ago

It’s Friday! That means it’s almost time to take a break from trading and kick back your feet for some well-deserved rest and relaxation. But before that, let’s prepare for this last day of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for the day. Of course, I...

investorplace.com
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Applied Materials Analysts Are Largely Bullish After Q2 Earnings

Chip equipment maker Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported forecast-beating results for the fiscal year second quarter. The Applied Materials Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-weight rating on Applied Materials shares and increased the price target from $137 to $139. Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated an...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Fades Early Gain, But Boeing Stock Jumps 3% On 737 Max Plans

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held a modest gain in afternoon trading Friday, but sellers came into the Nasdaq composite when the index tried to move above its 50-day moving average. Top gainers in the Dow Jones today included Boeing (BA). Shares jumped 3% on news the company is in discussions to raise 737 Max production.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Dips

Tech stocks have been on a downtrend amid the ongoing economic recovery, but most of them have the potential to recover based on increasing demand for tech solutions from almost all industries and continued innovations in the sector. After losing some value lately, Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD), and Extreme (EXTR) are currently trading at attractive valuations. So, we think betting on these stocks at their current price levels could be rewarding. Let’s discuss.The technology industry has not been able to maintain its last year’s performance so far this year because the economic recovery has motivated investors to rotate away from expensive tech stocks to cyclical stocks. This shift is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 2.8% loss over the past month.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Is Watching Applied Materials, Nvidia, Adobe Friday

Stocks were on the rise in intraday trading on Friday as signs of recovery for the U.S. economy buoyed optimism and strong earnings overshadowed lingering fears of higher inflation. And this comes after stocks finished higher Thursday, snapping a three-day string of losses, after data showed the number of Americans...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Outperforming Stocks in the Dow Jones with Buy Ratings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is back on an upward trajectory thanks to the reopening of the economy. And because the Federal Reserve has hinted that it could tighten its monetary policy if the economy continues to show improvement, a concern over inflation is moderating. Considering this, we think outperforming DJIA stocks Cisco (CSCO), Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), and Dow Inc. (DOW) are uniquely positioned to deliver solid returns in the coming months. Let’s discuss.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has gained 11.4% year-to-date because investors are growing increasingly confident that the nascent economic recovery is solid. In fact, the Federal Reserve officials said during their April meeting that they would discuss tightening feds monetary policy if the economy continues to make rapid progress.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

BRPA Stock Is Rising—Will the Gains Continue Before the NeuroRx Merger?

The Big Rock Partners Acquisition (BRPA) SPAC is planning to merge with clinical-stage biotech company NeuroRx in a deal valued at $500 million. On May 20, BRPA stock rose 88 percent on hopes that NeuroRx’s COVID-19 drug will receive emergency use authorization (or EUA). Will BRPA SPAC stock rise more before the merger date, and should you buy it now?
StocksInvestorPlace

Anticipate the Chipset Market Bottom With Micron Stock

Stocks related to microchips, and memory and storage technologies came under pressure during the first half of May. Among the companies that fell out of favor is Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and MU stock is trading at a discount price. The stock rallied sharply in late 2020 and early 2021, but...
StocksBenzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Nvidia Earnings, Ford Event Due As More EV Stocks Report: Investing Action Plan

Here's your weekly Investing Action Plan: what you need to know as an investor for the coming week. The Q1 reporting season is winding down but results key bellwethers in chips, software and retail are due. Salesforce and Nvidia earnings will headline tech sector reports while top discount chains are on deck.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says a Stock Split Doesn't Matter for Nvidia or Any Stock

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report announced a 4-for-1 stock split to make it easier for employees and outside investors to buy shares. If shareholders approve the plan, each Nvidia stockholder of record on June 21, will receive a dividend of three additional common shares for every share held. The new shares are set to be distributed after the close of trading on July 19.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Gainers for Friday: Palo Alto Networks, Nvidia, Boeing

Stocks end mixed Friday as investors reacted to signs of economic improvement and drop in such high-risk assets such as Bitcoin. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report advanced after the cybersecurity platform beat Wall Street's earnings expectations and raised its forecast, prompting several analysts to reiterate their support for the company. Palo Alto Networks reported third-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion and non-GAAP net income of $1.39 a share.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 8.86% to $2.58 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.5K, accounting for 5.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.9 million. Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares moved upwards...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Trades Higher as Economic Indicators Improve, Earnings Strong

Investing.com -- Markets improved for a second day as better-than-expected indicators and good earnings improved sentiment. The Manufacturing PMI for May came in stronger that the forecast at 61.5 versus the expected 60.5. Yesterday's jobless claims were the lowest since the pandemic hit. The Dow Jones was up 218 points,...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Top-Rated Stocks: KLA Tencor Sees Composite Rating Climb To 96

With the tech sector under pressure, chip equipment maker KLA Tencor's stock has slipped below its 50-day line, although it's still well above its 200-day. But don't count the chip gear leader out. Its ratings are still outstanding and it's one to watch for the day when the tech sector rebounds. On Friday, the IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for KLA Tencor (KLAC) jumped to a near-best 96 Friday, up from 93 the day before.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rhumbline Advisers Sells 232,658 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,075,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,658 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $551,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's What Worked in the Stock Market Today

The stock market closed a bumpy week on a mixed note. Investors continue to wrestle with the countervailing factors of a strengthening U.S. economy and an inflationary environment that appears to be heating up. That led to mixed results from major market benchmarks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) moving higher even as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) eased lower and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gave up somewhat more ground.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Boeing, Deere, AT&T and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — Boeing shares edged roughly 3% higher after Reuters reported the aircraft manufacturer discussed increasing 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets per month by late 2022. The news comes as Boeing seeks to recuperate from safety issues and the Covid pandemic.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Disney And Chevron Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

The market was mixed Friday as stocks continue to rebound following weakness earlier in the week. U.S. indices were trading lower earlier this week amid continued weakness in tech stocks as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have also weighed on investor sentiment recently.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

3 EV Stocks Are Rallying, But Is It Enough?

Shares of electric vehicle makers Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have all rallied, but are still below resistance levels. This could put a top on their prices, at least in the short run. In financial markets, levels that had been support can become resistance....
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

US stocks end mixed as Dow recovers on strong economic data

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (May 22): Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns loom over growth names. The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing and Caterpillar Inc. Boeing jumped 3.1%...