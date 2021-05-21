newsbreak-logo
Daphne, AL

Emogene Cruit Sanders McRaney

 22 hours ago

Emogene Cruit Sanders McRaney, 90, a resident of Daphne passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Spanish Fort. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil McRaney and a grandson, Justin Sanders. Emogene is survived by her daughter, Pam Sanders (David) Brown of Spanish Fort; sons, Bruce Sanders of Daphne and Max (Susie) Sanders of Daphne; 12 grandchildren: Jay Graddick, Barbara Callahan, Tracy Sanders, Tony Sanders, Mark Sanders, Shana Hicks, Shane Walker, Joshua Brown, Chase Brown, Cody Brown, and Blake Brown; 19 great- grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Daphne chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Jubilee Memorial Gardens in Daphne.

