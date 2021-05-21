DIGISEQ Unlocks the Mass Passive Wearables Market With Rapid Contactless Personalisation on iPhone
DIGISEQ announces a breakthrough in payment wearable technology giving consumers the functionality to turn any object of choice into a payment device with a user friendly application on their mobile. The new solution, Rapid Contactless Personalisation (Rcos), is available for any Android and iOS device, delivering Mastercard payment data, via secure tokenisation, quickly and by just downloading the Manage Mii mobile App.aithority.com