DIGISEQ Unlocks the Mass Passive Wearables Market With Rapid Contactless Personalisation on iPhone

The report provides a comprehensive outlook over the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market. The report is made through a combination of both quantitative and qualitative analysis. This can be branched down into a 60% and 40% segmentation, respectively. The report provides precise market estimations as well as offers a forecast of the market over the period between 2020 and 2027, wherein 2020 is considered as the base year. The market estimation is narrowed down in terms of segments and different regions.