Socure Brings on Top Identity Fraud and Cybersecurity Executive Gary Sevounts as Chief Marketing Officer

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Socure first-ever CMO, Sevounts boasts deep industry experience and a proven track record in building leading brands and hypergrowth revenue engines. Today,Socure, the leading provider of digital identity trust and verification solutions, announced the appointment of Gary Sevounts as its chief marketing officer (CMO). Sevounts, an award-winning marketer with more than 20 years of industry experience, brings an extensive marketing background in the areas of identity fraud, risk, and compliance to Socure’s leadership team.

