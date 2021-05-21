Socure Brings on Top Identity Fraud and Cybersecurity Executive Gary Sevounts as Chief Marketing Officer

Innovid, the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, announced the hire of several key product, business development and industry vertical hires to help elevate and execute its vision for measurement and identity. Among them is Nielsen Marketing Cloud CTO Arik Shahar, who joins Innovid as SVP, Identity and Measurement, where he will refine the company’s identity strategy, and align data and measurement initiatives across product lines. Prior to Nielsen, Shahar was head of product at Exelate.