Here’s everything you need to know about Outriders 2

By Christopher Groux
Inverse
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOutriders has been a massive success for its developers at People Can Fly and publishers at Square Enix. With 3.5 million unique players in the first month since launch and a suggestion from Square that the looter shooter could be “the company’s next major franchise,” it seems inevitable that more content on the world of Enoch will eventually be released.

