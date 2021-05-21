TransPerfect Observes May as Diversity Month to Promote Equality in the Workplace
Events Align With the United Nations’ World Day for Cultural Diversity and the EU’s European Diversity Month. TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that it is observing May 2021 as Diversity Month. TransPerfect’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee will host a series of internal events designed to educate and celebrate cultural diversity, equality in the workplace, and global collaboration. Scheduled events include presentations by a roster of ten prestigious global experts, employee panel discussions, and a wide array of employee-led workshops. TransPerfect’s Diversity Month 2021 coincides with the EU’s European Diversity Month and the United Nations’ World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.aithority.com