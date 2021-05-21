TransPerfect Observes May as Diversity Month to Promote Equality in the Workplace

The first session of the Generation Equality Forum, held in Mexico City this past March, marks the anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (Beijing+25). Through the forum, governments, UN agencies, civil society organizations and others are working to advance global gender equality, including by pushing for an inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The Generation Equality Action Coalitions’ Blueprints identify intersectionality as a core principle, alongside feminist leadership and transformation. But translating this principle into action will require that intersectionality is fully integrated within the advancement of each theme as well as in the definition of the Generation Equality Forum outcomes. Viewing the barriers and solutions through an intersectional lens will ensure that all women can equally benefit from this collective action. Without this, we risk leaving the most vulnerable individuals behind.