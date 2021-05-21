TeamSupport Acquires Global Chat Leader SnapEngage

ApostleTech recently made the shortlist of HubSpot’s Advanced Implementation certified partners to work with the marketing software provider on its expansion of CRM offerings. HubSpot, is a leading growth platform, known for its inbound sales and marketing capabilities and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. HubSpot uses this advanced certification to recognize and verify members of the agency partner community that specialize in highly complex CRM implementations, software integrations, and migrations. This makes it easier for customers to connect with the right partner.