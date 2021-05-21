TeamSupport Acquires Global Chat Leader SnapEngage
Teamsupport and Snapengage Combination Helps Companies Deliver Better Post-Sales Support to Customers, Increase Customer Retention, and Improve Customer Engagement. TeamSupport, the award-winning B2B customer support and success software company, announced the acquisition of SnapEngage, a leading enterprise chat software for customer support and customer success teams. The combined company will provide a best-in-class suite of products to further transform companies seeking a solution to fuel better customer interactions and drive higher customer retention and growth.aithority.com