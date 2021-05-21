Valorant Champions Tour India 2021 to Be Revealed Soon

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIt seems that India will likely have a slot on the Valorant Champions Tour. Riot Games has finalised Nodwin as the tournament operator for the event and has plans to announce details regarding this soon. Interestingly, Riot won’t be funding this at all, simply granting access to Valorant and little else. What this means is, the onus would be on its chosen tournament operator to ensure every detail is taken care of, including paying for the winning team’s travel if need be.

