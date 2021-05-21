Valorant Champions Tour India 2021 to Be Revealed Soon

Pokemon Journeys: The Series revealed Ash's reaction to Iris' new Champion status with the newest episode of the series! Ever since it was teased that Iris would be one of the familiar characters making their return to the anime, fans had been anxious to see how the two would treat one another upon their reunion. The two of them have grown quite a bit since they have adventured together through the Unova region, and the newest episode revealed just how much Iris has changed with a full promotion as she's become the Champion of the Unova region.