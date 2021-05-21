newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Aesop Rock passes over to the spirit realm in “Jumping Coffins” video

By Mark Salisbury
earmilk.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what has been a landmark year or so for animated music videos and a complete shitshow for most other things, there have been some real creative tour de forces. Many acts have realised that people are more likely to listen to uninspiring music if it’s bolstered by an inspirational video. Aesop Rock does not share this concern. His new music video for “Jumping Coffin”, a track from last year’s ethereal Spirit World Field Guide album, kicks on all cylinders. The scruffy yet highly literate uncle of underground hip-hop, Ace follows up his recent frog-based fist-pumper “Long Legged Larry” with another audio-visual head-spinner, a worthy addition to the backpack rap canon.

earmilk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
Person
Aesop Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#World Music#Concept Art#Game Music#Spirit World Field Guide#Ace#Jumping Coffins#Underground Hip Hop#Crude Animated Skeletons#New Music#Animated Music Videos#Albums#Mainstream Circles#Undeniably Thug#Audacious Bass#Cerebral Rhyme Schemes#Pizza Alley#Uninspiring Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAmadhia

Essential Releases: Shoegaze, Hip-Hop, Garage Rock and More

Welcome to Essential Releases, our weekly roundup of the albums that we can’t stop playing, and that we think you need to hear. Natalie Bergman’s Mercy speaks to a particular stage of the grieving process wherein one’s existence has become so suffused with suffering that the only option for relief is turning to a higher power in a desperate plea to remove it. Bergman, also known as part of brother-sister duo Wild Belle, uses the musical framework of spiritual gospel as filtered through sun-dappled psychedelia (also a somewhat spiritual genre, for all its aesthetic goofiness) to work through the pain of losing her father and stepmother in a drunk driving accident; she learned about their deaths just as she was about to take the stage with Wild Belle—an unspeakably sad story she fearlessly recounts in the record’s tender closing track “Last Farewell.” Though the record is filled with hopeful entreaties to the power of Jesus to lift up lost souls, wrapped up twinkly 60s-tinged sounds, Mercy (which Bergman wrote, performed and mixed herself) is often at its most potent when she strips the music down to its barest essentials and her lyrics down to questions that are heartbreaking in their simplicity. On “Home at Last,” she idly strums her guitar and wonders: “What is my sin, Lord? / Where is my joy?” Though some may be put off by the record’s barefaced religiosity, for Bergman, there is no distinction between the healing ability of God and that of music. On Mercy, she puts her faith in both.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

10 Banned Rock + Metal Music Videos

During the glory days of MTV, music videos could constantly be seen regardless of when you switched over to the channel … just ask Beavis and Butt-Head. Regardless of the success that rock and metal's most iconic bands were able to achieve, there were still lines that MTV were unwilling to cross with their featured artists, leading to music videos being banned due to visual content.
Tampa, FLnextmosh.com

The Absence share “Coffinized” music video

Tampa, Florida melodic death metallers The Absence (Inhuman Condition, Soulfly, Venom Inc.) have released their new single “Coffinized” in official music video form — check out the clip below. The song hails from the act’s impending new record of the same name, which releases through M-Theory Audio on June 25, 2021 (pre-order + get the CD and limited-edition vinyl variants here).
MusicNYS Music

Sulene Releases Chill Version of Destiny Child’s ‘Say My Name’

Brooklyn-based indie-pop artist Sulene, releases her twist on the famous Destiny’s Child song, “Say My Name”, following the release of her EP, he•don•ic. Sulene was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa but when she turned 19, she came to the U.S with plans to start her music career. In 2013, she graduated from Berklee College with a degree in film scoring and moved to Brooklyn and began to sing and write songs.
MusicBillboard

Willow Goes Full Goth, Rocks With Travis Barker on Pop Punk 'Transparent Soul'

Meet the new Willow. The Smith family singer who's spent most of her life in the spotlight is turning to her pop-punk and emo roots on her upcoming fifth album, which she previewed on Tuesday (April 27) via the angsty rocker "Transparent Soul." The track featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was accompanied by a zero-Fs-given visual in which Willow goes full goth in black bondage pants, giant spiky necklace, combat boots and lots of middle fingers flying.
Musicearmilk.com

BONZIE shares the animated visuals for "Reincarnation" [Premiere + Interview]

For Chicago-based artist Nina Ferraro, her understanding of the world around her has always been a key influence in her detailed songwriting. Penning tunes under the moniker of BONZIE, "I never liked using my own name. Maybe this came from internet culture, username culture, I don’t know," her ability to separate her artistic trajectory from the day-to-day life of Ferraro has forged a path built upon experimentation and integrity.
MusicantiMUSIC

Royal Blood Rock 'Boilermaker' In New Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are sharing video of a live soundstage performance of their song "Boilermaker", which is the latest single from their chart topping new album, "Typhoons." Following its live debut in 2019, the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher brought in a fellow rocker to produce...
MusicEDMTunes

Skrillex Releases New Single ‘Butterflies’ Alongside Four Tet And Starrah

Skrillex is finally back with a new song called ‘Butterflies‘, a collaboration with Starrah and Four Tet, and it’s out on OWSLA. As some of you may have seen, Skrillex teased the song a couple of days ago by tweeting a butterfly emoji. It doesn’t take more than this to make the EDM community go crazy, especially since the American producer has been pretty quiet in the past months. In fact, ‘Butterflies’ is the first official new project of his to come out since 2019.
Musicearmilk.com

Catching up with Goon des Garcons as he prepares to unleash his best music yet [Interview]

Being born and raised in Arkansas doesn't necessarily precipitate major label hip-hop success. But for Goon des Garcons, his undeniable grit and tenacity blazed his own lane into a Def Jam contract and a nationally relevant fanbase. Goon recently caught up with EARMILK as he releases the first 3-song appetizer to his upcoming major-label debut this June and talked about his unlikely come-up, his inimitably raw style, and the pluses and minuses of a major label deal.
Musicdancehallmag.com

Pop Style Music: ‘Better Must Come Riddim’ Album Review

Better Must Come is a juggling album on a Roe Summerz made the beat featuring Bugle, Romain Virgo, Sizzla Tosh Alexander, Ce’Cile and Keznamdi. Pop Style Music gathered some of the best voices to offer a 7 track album on what turned out to be a busy day at the streaming stores for reggae music.
MusicantiMUSIC

Lacuna Coil Rock 'Apocalypse' In New Video

Lacuna Coil have released a live video for their track "Apocalypse". The clip comes from the from the bonus DVD to their forthcoming live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", is to be released on June 25th. The studio version of "Apocalypse".comes from the band's latest album "Black Anima" and Cristina...
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Acid’s Trip - Strings of Soul (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Anna Acid, the titular leader of Gothenburg rock quartet Acid’s Trip, used to sling strings for the remarkable but short-lived rockers Honeymoon Disease, whose debut The Transcendence was a highlight in the underground action rock scene. While AT debut Strings of Soul doesn’t quite reach those heights, it’s still a strong example of no-frills power rock like few make anymore.
MusicThe New Yorker

The Clear-Eyed Songs of Girl in Red

Nine years ago, Marie Ulven, a teen-ager from suburban Norway, was, like most of her peers, broadcasting her interests on social media. Ulven’s hobby of choice was fingerboarding, a miniaturized version of skateboarding in which people perform tricks on tiny boards using just their hands. Ulven eventually amassed a modest following on Instagram. In real life, she participated in formal, refereed “battles,” where she would square off against fellow-fingerboarders. (In one battle, which still lives on YouTube, an antsy, fresh-faced Ulven competes against a male boarder and is met with raucous cheers and fist bumps from the crowd.) One Christmas, Ulven’s grandfather gave her a more traditional outlet for manual dexterity: a guitar. From her childhood home, in the small town of Horten, Ulven began writing jangly indie-pop songs, which she first sang in Norwegian, and later in English. She uploaded them to the D.I.Y. streaming platform SoundCloud under pseudonyms like Lydia X and lyfsuxx. Ulven also promoted these songs on her fingerboarding page, hoping that her followers would take an interest in her new passion.
Musicmxdwn.com

SPELLLING Shares Mysterious New Song “Boys At School”

Bay Area-based Chrystia Cabral’s project SPELLLING has released her second single “Boys At School.” The track is set to be featured on the forthcoming album The Turning Wheel, which is due out June 25 via Sacred Bones. SPELLING released “Little Deer” as the first single from the album on April 14.