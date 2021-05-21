Aesop Rock passes over to the spirit realm in “Jumping Coffins” video
In what has been a landmark year or so for animated music videos and a complete shitshow for most other things, there have been some real creative tour de forces. Many acts have realised that people are more likely to listen to uninspiring music if it’s bolstered by an inspirational video. Aesop Rock does not share this concern. His new music video for “Jumping Coffin”, a track from last year’s ethereal Spirit World Field Guide album, kicks on all cylinders. The scruffy yet highly literate uncle of underground hip-hop, Ace follows up his recent frog-based fist-pumper “Long Legged Larry” with another audio-visual head-spinner, a worthy addition to the backpack rap canon.earmilk.com