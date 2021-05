141 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, along with 180 recoveries. Today's new cases are located in the Far North West (50), Far North East (1), North West (19), North Central (13), North East (1), Saskatoon (38), Central West (4), Central East (15), Regina (18), South West (3), South Central (7), and South East (9) zones. There are also eight more cases with pending residence information. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 180, down from a seven-day average of 204 just one week ago.