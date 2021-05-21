newsbreak-logo
Oil advances to pare weekly drop driven by prospect of Iran deal

By Sharon Cho and Alex Longley
Houston Chronicle
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBrent crude headed for its biggest weekly drop since March as a potential end to years-long sanctions raised the prospects of Iran ramping up supplies. Futures in London rose near $66 a barrel on Friday, but they remained on track for a 4.1% weekly decline. Benchmark prices climbed as the dollar fell, and prices found technical support at their late-April lows.

