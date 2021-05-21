newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Comment: In the fuels market in Mexico, API throws a block but punts on the upstream

By George Baker
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a public letter dated May 5, 2021, addressed to the top diplomatic, trade, and energy advisors of the administration of President Joe Biden, the president of the American Petroleum Institute Mike Sommers, expressed alarm about the direction of energy policy in Mexico. He noted that recent amendments of the electricity and hydrocarbon laws, which were “spearheaded” by President Manuel López Obrador, favor the state-owned energy companies in violation of the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

