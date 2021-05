Q: “I am in tears as I write this. I am the mom of a 10-year-old son who was diagnosed with ADHD and ODD a couple of years ago. He absolutely refuses to take any of his prescribed ADHD medication. We’ve tried crushing tablets and opening capsules and putting the medicine in spoonfuls of pudding. However, he is clever enough to know that the medication is in the concoction, and refuses to take it. My husband and I have tried everything. He did great for a week or two (on a variety of oral ADHD medications), then decided he didn’t like the ‘taste’ and ‘texture.’ He cannot swallow capsules or pills, but we are working on it. We are not sure what to do.” – Julie.