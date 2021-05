Okay girls, the Brit Awards are back for 2021, live and in the flesh. Tonight, over 4,499 people plus Dua Lipa poured into London's O2 Arena to celebrate the past 12 months (give or take) in excellent music from around the world. People wore dresses; some wore suits. Some -- like Olivia bloody Rodrigo -- flew across the Atlantic to sing a song and then flew back again. Awards were won, gags were made at the expense of the cultural elite, and hopefully – if the event went as planned – not one of the 4,500 folks in attendance caught Coronavirus. That, my friends, is the ultimate serve.