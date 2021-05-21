newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Secaucus, NJ

Safilo Live Summer Sunglasses “Celebrity Edition” Virtual Product Showcase/Sales Event for Frame Buyers Hosted by Safilo USA

By Press Releases
invisionmag.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) SECAUCUS, NJ — Safilo North America announces its next Safilo Live virtual event for frame buyers entitled Safilo Live Summer Sunglasses “Celebrity Edition”. ECPs are asked to join Safilo for an unforgettable half-hour virtual product showcase and selling event devoted exclusively to sunglasses with featured special celebrity guests and self-declared sunglass aficionados: Carson Kressley and Michelle Visage. These two larger-than-life Emmy-Award-winning TV personalities are guaranteed to take ECPs through the hottest sunglass trends of the season in an entertaining and unforgettable way.

invisionmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Secaucus, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Visage
Person
Carson Kressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Event#Sunglasses#Celebrity Guests#Content Brand#Brand Content#Live Online#Safilo Live#Safilo Usa#Aboc#Safilo Canada#Nj#Safilo Customers#Safilo U S#Celebrity Edition#Sunglass Sales#Feature#Unique Content#Innovative Programming#Frames#Frame Buyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

Mamoun’s Falafel Celebrates 50 Years in Business

Popular Middle Eastern eatery Mamoun’s Falafel has recently reached its decade-long milestone in Hoboken and celebrated its 50th anniversary in business on May 11th. Upon bringing the brand to Hudson County, it quickly became a hot spot for the restaurant’s falafel sandwich. Hoboken Girl chatted with Mamoun’s co-owner and CEO, Hussam Chater, to get the scoop on how the famous joint plans on expanding and the challenges Mamoun’s had to overcome over the years. Read on to learn more about Mamoun’s 50th anniversary.
West New York, NJPosted by
NJ.com

West New York author to release new book; outdoor guitar classes, and more | Upcoming

Aloft Hotel in Secaucus will be hosting the book release of Hispanic Religious Leaders and Civic Engagement by Rev. Bolivar Flore on Thursday, May 20, at 5:30 p.m. Flores’ latest work examines the benefits of increased civic engagement in spiritual congregations and outlines variables that impact the civic engagement of Latino congregants: denominational affiliation, pastors’ facilitation of and linkage to civic engagement opportunities, the degree of integration of immigrant congregants, congregants’ rate of church attendance, and the provision of resources and services in both English and Spanish.