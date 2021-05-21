Safilo Live Summer Sunglasses “Celebrity Edition” Virtual Product Showcase/Sales Event for Frame Buyers Hosted by Safilo USA

Popular Middle Eastern eatery Mamoun’s Falafel has recently reached its decade-long milestone in Hoboken and celebrated its 50th anniversary in business on May 11th. Upon bringing the brand to Hudson County, it quickly became a hot spot for the restaurant’s falafel sandwich. Hoboken Girl chatted with Mamoun’s co-owner and CEO, Hussam Chater, to get the scoop on how the famous joint plans on expanding and the challenges Mamoun’s had to overcome over the years. Read on to learn more about Mamoun’s 50th anniversary.