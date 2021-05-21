Safilo Live Summer Sunglasses “Celebrity Edition” Virtual Product Showcase/Sales Event for Frame Buyers Hosted by Safilo USA
(PRESS RELEASE) SECAUCUS, NJ — Safilo North America announces its next Safilo Live virtual event for frame buyers entitled Safilo Live Summer Sunglasses “Celebrity Edition”. ECPs are asked to join Safilo for an unforgettable half-hour virtual product showcase and selling event devoted exclusively to sunglasses with featured special celebrity guests and self-declared sunglass aficionados: Carson Kressley and Michelle Visage. These two larger-than-life Emmy-Award-winning TV personalities are guaranteed to take ECPs through the hottest sunglass trends of the season in an entertaining and unforgettable way.invisionmag.com