Education

Nominations are open for Cardiff’s most eligible bachelor and bachelorette 2021

By Amira Banaulikar
The Tab
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you think you or one of your mates is the fittest person in Cardiff? If that’s true then we want to hear from you!. We’re looking for our next Cardiff students to be crowned our most eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes of 2021. So if you’re single and tired of all the failed tinder matches, or just know your god complex isn’t irrational and Cardiff needs to see this, then nominate yourself or a friend to have a chance of winning the crown this year.

#Cardiff#Eligible Bachelors#God Complex#The Crown#Uk#Tinder#Students
