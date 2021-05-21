newsbreak-logo
Blondie to release Cuba-inspired soundtrack EP

By Bang Showbiz
Contactmusic.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBlondie are set to release the six-track soundtrack EP, 'Blondie: Vivir En La Habana'. To accompany the upcoming Rob Roth-helmed short film documenting their iconic 2019 live debut performance in Havana, Cuba, which is due out later this year, Debbie Harry and co will release the mini album featuring special guests Carlos Alfonso, Ele Valdés and María del Carmen Ávila of Cuba's Síntesis.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stein
Person
Debbie Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Music#Short Film#John Roth#Viva#Sheffield Doc Fest#Vivir En La Habana#Song#Collection#Vocalists#Renditions#Musicians#Percussionists#Drummer Clem Burke#Rapture#Narration#Tribeca Festival#Cuban Artists#Touches#Havana
