Mineral County Commission set to hire coordinator
KEYSER - After being almost a year without a county coordinator, the Mineral County Commission is poised next week to fill the position. The commissioners announced in July 2020 that the county coordinator at that time had not been retained, and a month later announced they had chosen to “hold off” on hiring a replacement. At that time, they also approved a pay increase for the coordinator’s administrative assistant, who has since been handling most of the duties of coordinator.www.newstribune.info