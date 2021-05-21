newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral County, WV

Mineral County Commission set to hire coordinator

Mineral Daily News-Tribune
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKEYSER - After being almost a year without a county coordinator, the Mineral County Commission is poised next week to fill the position. The commissioners announced in July 2020 that the county coordinator at that time had not been retained, and a month later announced they had chosen to “hold off” on hiring a replacement. At that time, they also approved a pay increase for the coordinator’s administrative assistant, who has since been handling most of the duties of coordinator.

www.newstribune.info
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mineral County, WV
Government
City
Keyser, WV
County
Mineral County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Administrative Assistant#Public Administration#Time Management#Grant Writing#Management Skills#Keyser After#Coordinator#Administrative Specialist#Personnel Management#Oversight#July#Resumes#Communication Skills#Chosen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Mineral County, WVCumberland Times-News

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Mineral County

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths Monday morning. Health officials said the two people, a 29-year-old man and 78-year-old woman, had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. They were the 88th and 89th county residents to die from the virus or its complications. Mineral...
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

After a year-long waiver, libraries once again seeking funding

KEYSER - With opportunities and activities for all ages making the libraries in Keyser, Burlington and Fort Ashby vital parts of the local communities, the library system is once again having to reach out to those communities for financial support. The board of directors for the Mineral County Public Library...
Mineral County, WVCumberland Times-News

Mineral business owner frustrated with inaction on blighted buildings

KEYSER, W.Va. — A Wiley Ford man got his chance Tuesday morning to confront the Mineral County Commission about concerns regarding dilapidated properties near his home that he said the county has ducked for years. Jay Michels, owner of kayaking business Clyde's River Guides & Outfitters, spoke about the frustration...
Keyser, WVCumberland Times-News

DMV, delegate defend office relocation from Romney

KEYSER, W.Va. — Responding to concerns presented by Hampshire County Del. Ruth Rowan, Division of Motor Vehicles officials and Del. Gary Howell maintain the agency’s decision to move the regional office from Romney to Keyser was made properly, and in the name of numbers. Rowan, a Republican, also represents the...
Mineral County, WVCumberland Times-News

The Mineral County Board of Ed...

Is requesting bids for Trash removal. All bids should be in a sealed envelope, marked as “Bid #Trash 001-22” addressed to Rebecca Schneider, School Nutrition Director, Mineral County Schools, 36 Baker Place, Keyser, WV 26726, and received no later than 1 pm on June 4, 2021. The Mineral County Board...
Mineral County, WVCumberland Times-News

Virus claims 86th Mineral County resident

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials announced Tuesday the county’s 86th death related to COVID-19. The 70-year-old man had been hospitalized, the county health department said in a news release. The county has seen 2,554 cases since the start of the pandemic, and had 68 active coronavirus cases Tuesday,...
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

WORKING TOGETHER: Carpentry students make benches, tables for city

KEYSER - A need for some updated equipment at Keyser’s playgrounds has translated into an opportunity for students in the carpentry class at the Mineral County Technical Center. All it took was a conversation between Keyser parks and recreation commissioner Ron Metcalf and carpentry instructor Richard “Steve” Willison, and the...
Mineral County, WVCumberland Times-News

Mineral school board approves 2021-2022 calendar

KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve a school calendar for the 2021-2022 academic year. School system employees chose from three options and the winner received an "overwhelming" number of votes, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said, adding that number exceeded 300. The school year...
Keyser, WVMineral Daily News-Tribune

Keyser, Frankfort seniors honored for achievement

KEYSER - Twenty-four Mineral County seniors who have distinguished themselves in their academic careers were honored this week for their achievements. The annual Achievement Awards, billed as “a salute to excellence in education,” highlight the top graduating seniors at Keyser and Frankfort who rank among the top 5% of their class or have achieved in an outstanding manner in other areas, such as leadership in school or community. The students also have exhibited positive character traits, and represented their schools well.