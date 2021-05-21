newsbreak-logo
Phyllis Hyman to be honored with exquisite 9-disc career retrospective

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(May 21, 2021) She’s one of the all-time brightest classic soul stars, and an iconic singer who left us way too soon. Phyllis Hyman means a lot to a lot of music fans, and on July 31, she will get the appropriately royal treatment from Soul Music Records, with a deluxe 9-disc retrospective of her career titled Phyllis Hyman – Old Friend: The Deluxe Collection 1976-1998.

