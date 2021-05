HAMPTON – Anthony Guglielmo always liked the underdogs – and seeing them flourish. One time, during a Hampton Parks and Recreation flag football playoff game, with the final outcome no longer in doubt, Guglielmo, accepting defeat, approached the opposing coach with a potential situation he would like to see play out. There was a player on Guglielmo’s team who had not scored a touchdown all season, and Guglielmo wanted to see that kid experience some success at least once before the game was over.