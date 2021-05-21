Following Wednesday’s Crypto Debacle, Coinbase Exec Offers Mea Culpa

Following several crypto exchanges technical debacles Wednesday, Coinbase’s Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee, offered a mea culpa on Thursday , saying in a tweet that the company “experienced unprecedented surge in trading volumes.”

Because of a massive Bitcoin selloff due to the price of the crypto crashing, several crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Binance, Gemini and Kraken had technical issues.

“Yesterday was a crazy day! We experienced unprecedented surge in trading volumes. My sincere personal apologies to every customer who faced challenges due to unreliability of our site/apps. We’re doing everything we can to make our system robust and be ready for the next time,” Chatterjee tweeted.

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the U.S. who had a blockbuster IPO in April, had issues most of the day Wednesday, showing an error message on its home page. Its app was also unavailable for trading, according to MarketWatch.

Binance’s CEO Brian Brooks — a former Coinbase exec who took the helm of the rival company in April — told Bloomberg that it was looking to fix its issues in the coming months.

“We have way too many customer support issues on backlog,” Brooks told Bloomberg.

“I know it’s a big deal, I’ve gotten that feedback,” he added. “We’re all over this and you’re going to see a different customer experience very shortly.”

In a surprising twist, rival Robinhood who has suffered several crashes in the past months was up and running all day yesterday, according to The Street.

Bitcoin started Wednesday at $43,000 and dipped to $34,000 at its lowest for the day, according to CoinMarketCap. The crypto has been having a rough couple of weeks, that some investors partly blame on Tesla CEO Elon Musk who suggested, in a series of tweets, that the electric car company would be dumping the cryptocurrency . Even after clarifying early this morning that the company had not sold the crypto, the damage was done.

As of this writing, Bitcoin was at $41,000 .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Following Wednesday's Crypto Debacle, Coinbase Exec Offers Mea Culpa