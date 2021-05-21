newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, NY

Huntington Announces C$5,000,000 Best Effort Private Placement

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 hours ago

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (" Huntington" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners, to act as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Agents") for a marketed private placement of units (" HD Units") at a price of C$0.28 per HD Unit (" HD Offering Price") and flow-through units (" FT Units") at a price of C$0.35 per FT Unit (" FT Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (" Offering"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant"), each of which will not qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.

Closing is expected on or about June 10, 2021 and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and other necessary regulatory approvals.

The proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) on the Company's flagship properties in Ontario, Canada prior to December 31, 2022 (or such other period as may be permissible under applicable tax legislation), and to renounce all such expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2021. The proceeds raised from the sale of HD Units will be used for general working capital purposes and for exploration on the Company's other Ontario properties.

The Company intends to complete a contemporaneous non-brokered private placement on the same terms of the FT Units at the FT Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,500,000. Closing of the Offering is not contingent on the closing of the non-brokered private placement.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day after the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay commissions to eligible persons in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell of any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Huntington

Huntington is dedicated to the application of good geoscience in an environmentally responsible manner. We practice the policies and procedures of the E3 Program developed by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. We are planning our 2021 exploration program on our Quartz Lake Project.

Huntington's Quartz Lake Project claims previously referred to as the Birch-Uchi Project, cover 11,280 hectares in 6 separate claim blocks in the Birch-Uchi region east of Red Lake. Field work will commence with a detailed gold in till and geochemical sampling program following on the recent successful application of the Geological Survey of Canada and Teck protocol, by Prosper Gold on their contiguous Golden Sidewalk Project property.

The Prosper exploration work has successfully demonstrated the potential of the ' Red Lake - Dixie' exploration model to be applicable in this area. Regionally, gold mineralization has been found follow a formational magnetic signature that parallels the regional Balmer - Narrow Lake Assemblage (Confederation Group) unconformity. Prosper Gold has announced the recovery of a significant numbers of pristine (rough and angular) gold grains recovered from systematic till samples and are currently in the midst of a 10,000 m drill program.

The formational magnetic feature and the projected unconformity highlighted by Prosper trends onto Huntington's Key-Hole Claims, where a till sampling program will commence as soon as field conditions permit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION"Bryan Wilson"President & CEO416-543-9945 huntington@helioscorp.ca

Note: Website development is ongoing with expected release in late Q2 2021

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information : This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the use of proceeds of the Offering, the closing of the Offering, tax treatment of the FT Units and renunciation of the expenditures to the FT Unit Purchasers. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Huntington's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Huntington and on assumptions Huntington believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSXV acceptance of the Offering; market acceptance and approvals, including TSXV acceptance; and the anticipated closing date for the Offering. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Huntington to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Huntington; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward- looking information can be found in Huntington's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Huntington has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Huntington as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Huntington expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Huntington Exploration Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
City
Ontario, NY
Huntington, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Closing Price#Securities#Common Shares#Share Price#Ab#Canaccord Genuity Corp#Sprott Capital Partners#Cormark Securities Inc#Company#The Tsx Venture Exchange#The Exchange#Ft Shares#Hd Units#The Ft Units#The Ft Offering Price#Offering#U S Persons#E3 Program#The Birch Uchi Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Liminal BioSciences Announces Closing Of Divestiture Of Plasma Collection Centers And Enters Into Option Agreement With Kedrion

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has closed on the previously announced divestment of its 2 plasma collection centers, Prometic Plasma Resources Inc. and Prometic Plasma Resources ( USA) Inc. (collectively, "PPRs") to Kedrion S.p.A. ("Kedrion").
EconomyBusiness Insider

Starr Peak Announces Expansion of Drilling Program to 20,000 Metres and Commences Third Drill Rig on NewMétal Property

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is very pleased to announce a significant expansion to its ongoing drilling campaign on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project also includes the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were produced (Boivin, 1988).
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis To Raise $300M, Files Prospectus Supplement For ATM Offering Program Ahead Of Transfer To NASDAQ

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB) is seeking to raise $300 million by selling its commons shares through the at-the-market offering. The move came on the heels of confirming that its subsidiary Aurora Germany GmbH extended its collaboration with Grow Group PLC., a United Kingdom-focused biopharmaceutical company, by inking a two-year market access services deal for the U.K.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Sesen Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today reported the grant of a non-statutory stock option to one new employee in connection with the employee's commencement of employment with Sesen Bio. The addition of this new team member represents a continuation of the buildout of the Sesen Bio team in support of its transformation into a commercial-stage company ahead of the target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021 for Vicineum™ for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SQI Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results And Announces Departure Of CEO And Appointment Of Interim CEO

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company")(TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a precision medicine company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative rapid diagnostic testing for healthcare professionals, patients and consumers worldwide, announced today that due to the unfortunate continued travel restrictions and inability to cross the US/Canadian border since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including the inability to predict when travel restrictions will end, Mr. Robert Chioini, Chief Executive Officer, is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Chioini's departure becomes effective at the close of business, however he will remain available to help the Company during its transition. SQI wishes Mr. Chioini well in his next endeavor. Mr .Chioini is also resigning as a director of the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. - SRNG

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("SRNG" or the "Company") ( SRNG ) relating to its proposed merger with Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SRNG will acquire Ginkgo through a reverse merger, with Ginkgo emerging as a publicly traded company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orvana Announces The Completion Of The Acquisition Of The Taguas Property

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Orvana Minerals Corp.(TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") is pleased to announce that it has completed the requisite steps to transfer ownership of the Taguas property to Orvana Argentina S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Taguas acquisition is now complete. The Taguas property consists of 15 mining concessions over an area of 3,273.87 ha (the " Taguas Property", " Taguas" or the " Property"). The Property is located in the Province of San Juan, Argentina, on the eastern flank of the Andes, between 3,500 m to 4,300 m above sea level, and is approximately 25 km north of Barrick Gold Corporation's Veladero mining operations (see Figure 1 below).
Businessaustinnews.net

Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) announces that further to its press release on May 6, 2021 regarding the entering into of an option agreement (the 'Original Option Agreement') with Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the 'Optionor') granting Murchison an option to earn 100% interest in 75 mineral claims covering 2,377 hectares (the 'Property Package'), it has entered into an amended option agreement (the 'Amended Option Agreement') with the Optionor whereby the parties agreed to: (i) in the event the Company wishes to satisfy up to $400,000 in option payments in common shares, use a price equal to the greater of $0.07 or the 20 day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to the day the Company elects to satisfy such option payment; and (ii) remove the ability of the Company to pay the $1,000,000 re-purchase price of the 1% NSR through the issuance of common shares of the Company. All other terms of the Original Option Agreement remain the same.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Meten EdtechX Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ("Meten Edtech X" or the "Company") (METX) , one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that it intends to offer ordinary shares for sale to the public in an underwritten public offering ("Offering"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX." The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Quipt Home Medical Announces Corporate Update

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (" Quipt" or the " Company") (TSXV:QIPT; OTCQX:PTQQD), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to provide a corporate update. "We have had a very busy and exciting month...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Aries I Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing Of $143.75 Million Initial Public Offering

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 14,375,000 units, including 1,875,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "RAMMU" on May 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "RAM" and "RAMMW," respectively.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split To Be Effective May 28, 2021

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) - Get Report, ("Castor", or the "Company"), a diversified global shipping company, announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has determined to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company's common shares. The Company's shareholders approved the reverse stock split by a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-75 and granted the Board the authority to determine the exact split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on November 25, 2020.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Ault Global Holdings To Announce 2021 First Quarter Financial Results And Host Shareholder Webcast And Conference On May 24, 2021

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the " Company"), announced today that its Executive Chairman, Milton "Todd" Ault, III and its CEO, William Horne will host a conference call via webcast to discuss the financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (PDT). Joining Mr. Ault and Mr. Horne will be Kenneth Cragun, the Company's CFO.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Manulife Financial Corporation Announces Dividend Rates On Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 3 And Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class 1 Shares Series 4

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945. TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife") today announced the applicable dividend rates for its Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 3 (the "Series 3 Preferred Shares") (TSX: MFC.PR.F) and Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class 1 Shares Series 4 (the "Series 4 Preferred Shares") (TSX: MFC.PR.P).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ulrich Medical USA® Announces Exceptional First Quarter Sales

ST. LOUIS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing musculoskeletal implant technologies in the United States, reported that the first quarter of 2021 marked the strongest quarterly revenue in the company's history. Despite the challenges presented by COVID, monthly...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PotlatchDeltic Executives To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investors Conference, June 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITweek website.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JC Data Solutions Entering Into A Definitive Merger Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: JCDS) and TerraData.ai today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which TerraData.ai has agreed to acquire JCDS in an all cash merger. The closing of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions,...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Cemtrex Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Listing Delinquency Letter

Brooklyn, NY, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, announced today that it received a letter from Listing Qualification Department of Nasdaq on May 19 th, 2021 notifying the Company that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Subsequent Delinquent Filing"), and because the Company remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (the "Initial Delinquent Filing"), the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) "Obligation to File Periodic Financial Reports" for continued listing.