Aloha! AC Hotel By Marriott Maui Wailea Invites Travelers To An Effortless, Refined Island Escape

KIHEI, Hawaii, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea officially opens its doors today as the newest hotel and the first property in the Hawaiian Islands for the design-driven AC Hotels lifestyle brand. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, the hotel marks a significant milestone in delivering an effortless travel experience that strikes the perfect balance between everything you need, and nothing you don't, in the stunning leisure destination of Maui.

Nestled on three acres on the sunny southwestern coastline, AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea features 110 guestrooms with 12 suites, and an infinity-edge pool with a hot tub and cabanas. The hotel offers a perfectly curated experience, focused on the meaningful details and services that enhance every guest's stay, allowing them to recharge and focus on the beauty of the island.

"Our new hotel seamlessly blends the AC brand's signature amenities with Maui's naturally-inspiring landscape, people and aesthetics," says Kaleo Kenui, Dual General Manager for AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea and Residence Inn Maui Wailea. "The overall design is an artistic rendition based on genuine Hawaiian experiences blending with modern life and a recognition of the diverse cultures forming Maui's remarkable melting pot of humanity."

Large glass panels depicting ocean waves are illuminated at the main entrance acknowledging its proximity to the ocean and the important role it plays on the island. The sunken lounge surrounded by natural lava with tatami-styled flooring pattern of lava stone, varieties of tribal necklaces made from different shells, woodwork, prints and elements are curated throughout the hotel, recognizing the cultural influences of Asian and Pacific-Islander communities. Finally, 100 strands of lei made from dried seeds, berries and flowers, varying up to 12-feet in length, are strung into two beautiful tapestries at the lobby honoring the Hawaiian tradition of gifting lei as a symbol of aloha.

"While the new hotel offers more options for visitors, it also allows us to continue supporting our local economy by infusing as much locally-produced art, crafts and culinary creations as we can and creating more jobs," says Kenui.

Intimate and modern, AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea presents two al-fresco and versatile dining options: AC Kitchen and KAI. AC Kitchen—framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, presents guests with a blend of international and Hawaiian inspired cuisine; wine, charcuterie, and fromage tastings; and locally curated delicacies for special culinary events. KAI, meaning "sea" or "seaside" in Hawaiian, is the poolside tiki bar featuring a long, rectangular lava stone firepit that brings a warm and cozy experience to the outdoors, complementing the spectacular sunset views of the Pacific Ocean and neighbor islands.

The sophisticated, modern guestrooms feature a neutral-palette color scheme, hardwood floors, and sleek and elevated furnishings to create a greater sense of flow and space. Guests will enjoy smart features like ambiance controls to adjust temperature and lighting, plus traditional and USB outlets in all the right places. The rooms feature curated artwork that reflect Maui and offer views of the Pacific Ocean; islands Lanaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and Molokini; and Mount Haleakala. All rooms will have a private lanai, ensuring guests have the outdoor space they deserve to relax in paradise.

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea features additional signature AC public spaces. Designed with an upscale feel and equipped with business center amenities, including a computer work station and printer services, AC Library provides a flexible environment for guests to work and collaborate. For guests looking to maintain their exercise routine while on vacation, AC Fitness Center is open 24 hours a day with the latest fitness equipment including exercise machines, free weights, lifting benches and a stretching area.

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea is within walking distance to Wailea, Ulua, Mōkapu, and Keawakapu beaches and retail centers Wailea Village, Wailea Gateway, and The Shops at Wailea offering 100 shops and galleries combined. Other nearby experiences include more than 40 restaurants and bars, world-class spas, Wailea Tennis Club and Wailea Golf's three championship courses.

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea will open committed to its guests and team members' safety. It will follow Marriott International's Commitment to Clean operating standards and protocols that include enhanced health and safety standards, anchored by the company's Global Cleanliness Council. These include guest and associate face-covering requirements, social distancing policies, reduced seating capacity for meetings, frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, hand sanitizing stations throughout the hotel and mobile technology.

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea is located at 88 Wailea Ike Place. For the latest information, follow its social media accounts @ACMarriottMaui, visit its website ac-hotels.com/maui or call 808-856-0341.

About AC Hotels by Marriott®AC Hotels includes over 180 hotels in more than 25 countries and territories. At AC Hotels, every moment has been designed, refined, crafted, and considered to create a seamless guest experience. Each AC Hotel features purposefully designed signature spaces that strike the perfect balance of form and function. Most notably, the AC Lounge ® invites guests and locals alike to collaborate during the day, or to enjoy signature cocktails and tapas in the evening. The AC Kitchen offers a European-inspired breakfast each morning. All AC guest rooms and public spaces evoke a particular sophistication, featuring sleek furnishings, curated artwork, and intuitive technology. The brand is dedicated to the details that matter most to guests during their travels with a mission to deliver The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience. For more information, visit www.ac-hotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. AC Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aloha-ac-hotel-by-marriott-maui-wailea-invites-travelers-to-an-effortless-refined-island-escape-301296866.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

