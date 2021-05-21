newsbreak-logo
UK’s Johnson tells China: we believe in rule of the sea

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The visit of Britain’s Carrier Strike Group in an operation involving 40 nations to the South China Sea is not designed to antagonise, but show countries such as China that it believes in the international law of the sea, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. Johnson...

