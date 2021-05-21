The changing face of Indian Chocolate

When Misal Memeo and Nicola Coppe decided to create a line of Italian sake, they knew they’d have some obstacles to overcome. First, no one had ever made a truly Italian sake before. Second, how could they make a product that would both appeal to the Italian palate and stand out in a market saturated with wine and craft beer? And third, neither of them really knew how to make sake. Luckily, those obstacles didn’t stop them from launching Riso Sake, the first and only Italian sake using koji, in 2019. Combined with pristine mountain water from the Dolomites, Riso Sake produces a markedly Italian fermented rice wine: dry, easy-drinking, with refreshingly high acid for food pairing, reminiscent of starchy risotto with a sake accent. But none of it would have been possible without a very important ingredient: carnaroli rice.