The changing face of Indian Chocolate
Until a few years ago. if you wanted to buy chocolate in India, all you would have found was mass produced, sugar laden, multinational brands. Apart from a few local names like Campco and Amul, there was no Indian chocolate in the market. Chocolate, in fact, was hardly considered an Indian product. Today, however if you step out to buy chocolate, you’d find at least half a dozen Indian brands, none of them mass produced and almost all using 100% local Indian cocoa.www.lonelyplanet.com