Modeling Data Showed Cologuard® Was Superior To Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) On Cost Effectiveness And Colorectal Cancer Incidence And Mortality

MADISON, Wis., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) - Get Report today highlights data from one oral and one poster presentation being featured at the 2021 Digestive Disease Week ® (DDW ®) virtual annual meeting, taking place May 21-23.

Notably, the poster shares data that incorporate real-world patient adherence rates into a colorectal cancer (CRC) microsimulation model. The data showed that Cologuard ® (mt-sDNA) was cost effective and provided the greatest reduction in CRC incidence and mortality versus annual fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and annual fecal occult blood test (FOBT) in a representative Medicare population.

Additionally, the oral presentation reports data from the New Hampshire Colonoscopy Registry to compare FIT and Cologuard outcomes in clinical practice. In follow-up colonoscopies performed after a positive stool test result, Cologuard was more likely to predict neoplasia than FIT, largely due to an increased detection of serrated polyps.

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer impacting both men and women in the U.S. It's also preventable if caught in early stages when it is more treatable. i The disease has been on the rise in younger adults and approximately 44 million average-risk people in the United States remain unscreened. ii

The abstracts are now available on the DDW website. Included below are titles, abstract numbers, and a summary of each abstract.

Cost-Effectiveness of Stool-Based Colorectal Cancer Screening Using Reported Real-World Adherence Rates in a Medicare Population Abstract Number: Su053

The impact of real-world adherence rates on the cost-effectiveness of specific CRC screening strategies has been unclear. This study used the CRC-AIM microsimulation modeling platform to estimate the cost-effectiveness of stool-based screening strategies using test-specific, real-world adherence data. The analysis found that Cologuard was cost effective and demonstrated the greatest reduction in CRC incidence and mortality versus FIT and FOBT.

The results from the analysis were also published online in the Journal of Medical Economics.

Comparison of Colonoscopy Findings in Patients with Preceding FIT Positive and mt-sDNA Positive Tests to Patients Having Colonoscopy Only: Data From the New Hampshire Colonoscopy RegistryAbstract Number: 886

There are few comparisons of FIT and Cologuard screening test outcomes in clinical practice. Using the New Hampshire Colonoscopy Registry (NHCR), a comprehensive statewide population-based colonoscopy database, the diagnostic yield of colorectal neoplasia in follow-up colonoscopies in patients with a previous positive FIT, Cologuard, or screening colonoscopy were compared. After follow-up colonoscopy, 1.7% of patients with a positive Cologuard test, 1.6% of patients with positive FIT and 0.3% of patients who underwent screening colonoscopy had adenocarcinoma/colorectal cancer. At follow-up colonoscopy, Cologuard tests were more likely to predict neoplasia than either FIT positivity or screening colonoscopy, largely due to an increased yield of serrated polyps.

