newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

I3 Interactive Updates Trading Status

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 hours ago

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) (OTC: BLITF) (the " Company") announces that further to its press release dated April 20, 2021, trading in the common shares of the Company remains halted pursuant to entering into a binding letter of intent to merge with a leading company (the "Target") in the online gaming space in India (the "Transaction"). The Transaction aims to transform the Company's existing business by accelerating its mission to achieve a user base of over 20 million players across Fantasy Sports, Poker, Rummy and Mobile eSports by the end of 2022.

The Transaction is considered a fundamental change pursuant to Policy 8 of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). It is anticipated that trading in the Company's common shares will remain halted until the Transaction is completed and all necessary filings have been accepted by applicable regulatory authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any information released or received with respect to the Transaction in this news release may not be complete and should not be relied upon.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, CSE acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or listing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT i3 INTERACTIVE INC.

The Company is in the business of providing customers with an online and mobile gaming platform which will provide sports fans worldwide with a unique and highly-engaging social gaming product, and sports betting and casino product offering. In an effort to break into the various emerging global markets, the Company has secured partnerships with key social media influencers.

For additional information on the Company:

Email: info@i3company.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the expected terms of the Transaction, the number of securities of the Company that may be issued in connection with the Transaction, the ownership ratio of the resulting issuer post-closing, shareholder approval, the Target's strategic plans and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur or that, if the Transaction does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gaming#Securities Trading#Trading Securities#Mobile Gaming#User Information#Blitf#Company#Transaction#Fantasy Sports#Mobile Esports#Target#I3 Interactive Inc#Product Offering#Global Markets#Customers#Common Shares#Otc#Management#Investors#Cse Acceptance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

IIROC Trading Resumption - NFG

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:. Company: New Found Gold Corp. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nova Leap Health Corp. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Nova Leap Health Corp. (TSX-V: NLH.V) (OTCQX: NVLPF), an acquisitive home health care services company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nova Leap Health Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Freight Transportation Arrangement Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

BizVibe has identified a rise in flight cargo services as a major trend for the freight transportation arrangement industry. Freight forwarders are looking to form more partnerships with various cargo airlines providers, as there is a growing demand for air freight due to the speed and services it provides. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on freight transportation arrangement companies around the world.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Company Insights For The Investment Pools And Funds Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives

BizVibe has identified the growth of online fund platforms and fintech startups as a major trend for the investment pools and funds industry. Customer acceptance of online fund platforms is rising, driving their growth in the market. This will disrupt demand for traditional pools and funds, and drive managers of pools and funds to develop new strategies and explore new opportunities. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on investment pools and funds companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Businessmcduffieprogress.com

Liberty Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to C$6.2 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce that due to significant market demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced brokered private placement from C$5 million to C$6.2 million. The upsized offering (the "Offering") will consist of up to 12,400,000 units of the Company (collectively, the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$6,200,000 (the "Offering"). Canaccord Genuity Corp. will act as lead agent (the "Lead Agent") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents").
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

TD Holdings, Inc. Receives NASDAQ Notice On Late Filing Of Its Form 10-Q

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the "Company"), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it has received a notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market on May 18, 2021 notifying the Company that, because its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "2021 10-Q") was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of May 17, 2021, the Company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

SOL CUISINE LTD. ("VEG") BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Brokered Private Placement, Non-Brokered Private Placement. and Resume Trading. BULLETIN DATE:. May 21, 2021. TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Qualifying Transaction-Completed. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Platform 9 Capital Corp.'s (the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split To Be Effective May 28, 2021

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) - Get Report, ("Castor", or the "Company"), a diversified global shipping company, announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has determined to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company's common shares. The Company's shareholders approved the reverse stock split by a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-75 and granted the Board the authority to determine the exact split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on November 25, 2020.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

GigInternational1, Inc. Announces Closing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

GigInternational1, Inc. (GIWWU) (the "Company" or "GigInternational1"), the fifth SPAC issued by the GigCapital Global team since 2017, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of $200 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half (1/2) of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Quipt Home Medical Announces Corporate Update

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (" Quipt" or the " Company") (TSXV:QIPT; OTCQX:PTQQD), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to provide a corporate update. "We have had a very busy and exciting month...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Digital Transaction Management Market Report 2021-2026 - Technological Advancements Are Paving The Means For More Secure And Stable DTM Solutions

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Transaction Management Market Based on Component, End-User, Solution, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Digital Transaction Management Market is assumed to grow at the rate of 20.8% CAGR by 2026. The digital transaction...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Meten EdtechX Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. ("Meten Edtech X" or the "Company") (METX) , one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that it intends to offer ordinary shares for sale to the public in an underwritten public offering ("Offering"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX." The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.
Menlo Park, CAPosted by
TheStreet

180 Life Sciences Corp. Receives Expected Notification From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) ("180 Life Sciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that it received an expected letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PotlatchDeltic Executives To Present At Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) announced today that Eric J. Cremers, president and chief executive officer, and Jerald W. Richards, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a company overview to investors at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Virtual Investors Conference, June 9, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time. In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register for the conference on the REITweek website.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Orvana Announces The Completion Of The Acquisition Of The Taguas Property

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Orvana Minerals Corp.(TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") is pleased to announce that it has completed the requisite steps to transfer ownership of the Taguas property to Orvana Argentina S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Taguas acquisition is now complete. The Taguas property consists of 15 mining concessions over an area of 3,273.87 ha (the " Taguas Property", " Taguas" or the " Property"). The Property is located in the Province of San Juan, Argentina, on the eastern flank of the Andes, between 3,500 m to 4,300 m above sea level, and is approximately 25 km north of Barrick Gold Corporation's Veladero mining operations (see Figure 1 below).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Liminal BioSciences Announces Closing Of Divestiture Of Plasma Collection Centers And Enters Into Option Agreement With Kedrion

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has closed on the previously announced divestment of its 2 plasma collection centers, Prometic Plasma Resources Inc. and Prometic Plasma Resources ( USA) Inc. (collectively, "PPRs") to Kedrion S.p.A. ("Kedrion").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

JC Data Solutions Entering Into A Definitive Merger Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: JCDS) and TerraData.ai today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which TerraData.ai has agreed to acquire JCDS in an all cash merger. The closing of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions,...