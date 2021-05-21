newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New tropical cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal

By Teo Blašković
watchers.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust several days after the very destructive Tropical Cyclone "Tauktae" hit India, claiming the lives of more than 100 people, another tropical cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The new cyclone is expected to form by May 24 and be named Yaas, the 2nd named storm of the 2021 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. Forecast models indicate the cyclone will reach the Odisha - West Bengal coast on May 26 and make landfall somewhere in the region.

watchers.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Of Bengal#Tropical Cyclone#Extreme Weather#Storm#Landfall#Depression#North Indian Ocean#Rsmc New Delhi#Eumetsat Meteosat#Imd#Ncep#Ecmwf#Ncum#Lpa#Tropicaltidbits#The Watchers#Tw#Utc#West Bengal Coasts#Andaman Sea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Environment
Place
New Delhi, IN
Related
EnvironmentVictoria Advocate

Tropical system has 50-50 chance of forming off Crossroads' coast

An area of disturbed weather just off the Texas coast has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system, according to Friday night bulletin from the National Weather Service. Meteorologists had predicted a 40% chance of formation Friday morning. Direct impacts from the weather are expected in the Crossroads...
EnvironmentThe Daily Star

Cyclone brewing over Andaman Sea 'may hit' Bangladesh coast

A low-pressure area is brewing over the north Andaman Sea and the adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, which could intensify into a cyclonic storm, the Met office has said. The storm is then likely to move north-westwards and reach the Odisha-West Bengal-Khulna coast around May 26 (Wednesday), according to the weather department.
Environmentprudentpressagency.com

Hurricane Yas update: A very strong tornado is coming, so when will it hit Bengal? Typhoon Yas becomes a severe cyclone and is likely to hit West Bengal on May 26

This time the digital office: The hurricane is coming with increasing force Glory (Tornado Desperate). Yash will turn into a very powerful tornado Yeah (Yasin). A depression formed in eastern Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning. It will turn into a deep depression by tomorrow. Then proceed northwest. Monday will turn into a hurricane. It will turn into a very powerful tornado within the next 24 hours. Then Yash moves to the northwest again. The cyclone will reach the coasts of West Bengal and Orissa on Wednesday morning.
Environmentwatchers.news

Subtropical Storm "Ana" forms NE of Bermuda

Subtropical Storm "Ana" formed just northeast of Bermuda at 09:00 UTC on May 22, 2021, as the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical or subtropical storms have formed before the official start of the season for the past 7 years. At 09:00 UTC on May 22,...
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: Storm Ana Forms Ahead Of Hurricane Season

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center has issued its first tropical storm watch of 2021, and the Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t even start for several days. Storm “Ana” formed overnight, becoming the first named storm of 2021. The formation led to […] The article TROPICAL STORM WATCH: Storm Ana Forms Ahead Of Hurricane Season appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
EnvironmentThe Hill

Two possible cyclones forming over the weekend

Two possible cyclones are forming along the southeastern regions of the U.S. The cyclone occurring in the Atlantic is more likely to form at 90 percent. Forecasters anticipate an above-active Atlantic hurricane season. The first possible storms of 2021 are taking shape, as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring...