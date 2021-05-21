New tropical cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal

Just several days after the very destructive Tropical Cyclone "Tauktae" hit India, claiming the lives of more than 100 people, another tropical cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The new cyclone is expected to form by May 24 and be named Yaas, the 2nd named storm of the 2021 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. Forecast models indicate the cyclone will reach the Odisha - West Bengal coast on May 26 and make landfall somewhere in the region.