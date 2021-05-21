newsbreak-logo
Women's Health

Progenity Joins Global Call To Raise Awareness Of Preeclampsia In Pregnancy On World Preeclampsia Day - May 22nd

 1 day ago

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success developing and commercializing molecular testing products in women's health, joins the global call to raise awareness of preeclampsia in pregnancy on World Preeclampsia Day, on Saturday, May 22. Preeclampsia is a hypertensive disorder that strikes during pregnancy and is the number two cause of maternal mortality. However, data from a recent survey of women of childbearing age showed less than half know that high blood pressure is the most common sign of preeclampsia. This points to the urgent need for further patient awareness and education around the symptoms of preeclampsia.

In honor of World Preeclampsia Day, Progenity has created two free resources to help support the important conversations between patients and physicians about the symptoms of preeclampsia. " Talking with Patients about Preeclampsia " is a fact sheet for healthcare providers that gives suggestions on how to start a conversation with patients about preeclampsia, while also addressing potential anxiety. The fact sheet for patients, " Understanding Preeclampsia: Questions to Ask Your OB/GYN ," is designed to empower patients to recognize symptoms and engage in a conversation with their doctor as their own best advocate.

Preeclampsia is often missed or misdiagnosed because the symptoms are very common - appearing in nearly 30% of all pregnant women in the United States - and can easily be attributed to other causes. This makes it difficult for doctors to differentiate which patients may be developing preeclampsia.

Despite the increasing rates of preeclampsia, there have been no significant advancements in diagnostic assessment tools in the United States in decades. However, doctors may soon have a new tool—a simple blood test to rule out the risk of preeclampsia for up to 14 days, modernizing the way they evaluate patients. The Preecludia™ test, in late stage development by Progenity, is designed to help physicians differentiate symptomatic patients who are at reduced risk for preeclampsia from those who are at risk.

"We are pleased to play a role in educating both physicians and patients about how to best discuss the signs and symptoms of preeclampsia. We feel this is part of our responsibility as an innovator in the area of preeclampsia diagnostics," said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman of the board and co-founder of Progenity. "The Preecludia test would be the first of its kind in the United States and is designed to help improve the assessment and management of preeclampsia. We look forward to continuing our commitment to preeclampsia education as we move toward our targeted launch later this year."

For more information about Progenity's products and pipeline visit www.progenity.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About PreecludiaProgenity's preeclampsia rule-out test, Preecludia, has the potential to be the first-of-its-kind test in the United States to help healthcare providers evaluate patients who have signs and symptoms of possible preeclampsia. This laboratory developed test (LDT) is a novel multi-analyte protein biomarker assay designed to examine markers from multiple pathophysiological pathways of preeclampsia to assess risk. It is run from a simple blood draw and is designed to address the unmet need for tools to aid in the assessment and management of preeclampsia. Positive performance data from the Preecludia verification study were presented April 30 th at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Meeting. The test is now in the final clinical validation testing phase, with a targeted launch expected in the second half of 2021.

About ProgenityProgenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity's vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For more information on how Progenity is helping clinicians and patients prepare for life, please visit progenity.com.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements," which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning the development progress of our preeclampsia rule-out test, and its future use by providers to rule out preeclampsia, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including acceptance and clinical utility of our products, regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or clearance of our products on expected timelines or at all, and those risks described in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and other subsequent documents we file with the SEC, including but not limited to Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We claim the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:Robert UhlManaging Director, Westwicke ICR IR@progenity.com (619) 228-5886

Media Contact:Angela Salerno-Robindna Communications ASalerno-Robin@dna-comms.com (212) 445-8219

