newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gracell Biotechnologies To Host Clinical Update Conference Call And Webcast On June 4, 2021 At 11:00am EDT

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 22 hours ago

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present an update on the results of a Phase 1 first-in-human multicenter investigator-initiated study of the FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy GC012F in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. This data was accepted as poster presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Conference call and webcast details:Friday, June 4, 2021 @ 11:00 am ETInvestor domestic dial-in: 877-407-0784Investor international dial-in: +1 201-689-8560Conference ID: 13719675Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About GracellGracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com

Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn

Media contact Marvin Tang marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact Gracie Tong gracie.tong@gracellbio.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcast#Linkedin#Clinical Oncology#Information Technology#Technology Company#Today#Grcl#Fastcar#Bcma#Ir Gracellbio Com#Linkedin Media#Globe Newswire#13719675live Webcast Link#Today#Effective Car T Therapies#Investor#Poster Presentation#Palo Alto#Suzhou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Tumors
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations At The 16th International Congress On Neuromuscular Diseases

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced two posters for presentation highlighting its development program for Pompe disease at the 16th International Congress on Neuromuscular Diseases (ICNMD) being held virtually, May 21-22 and 28-29, 2021. ePoster Presentations:. Enhancing Delivery of Acid Alpha-Glucosidase to Skeletal...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Purple Biotech To Present New Clinical Data From NT219 At The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of NT219 in Adults with Advanced Solid Tumors and Head and Neck Cancer to be Highlighted. REHOVOT, Israel, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech", or the "Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class, effective and durable therapies by overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, announced today that it will present new data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NT219 on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from June 4-8.
PetsPosted by
TheStreet

Elanco To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - Get Report today announced its participation in two investor conferences in June. On Thursday, June 3, Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and last approximately 25 minutes.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

AB Science Today Announced That Results From Masitinib Study AB12005 In Pancreatic Cancer, Have Been Selected For Presentation At The Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that results from masitinib study AB12005 in pancreatic cancer, have been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, taking place online June 4-8, will bring together one of...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

NextCure To Present Trials In Progress Poster For NC410 At The 2021 American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

BELTSVILLE, Md., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that clinical trial investigator, Martin Gutierrez, M.D., Director, Phase 1 Program and Co-Chair of Thoracic Oncology at Hackensack University Medical Center, will present a Trials in Progress poster for NC410 at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

G1 Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data At The American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced upcoming data presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, being held virtually June 4 th through 8 th. The presentations will describe results from the Company's study of its oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), rintodestrant, in combination with palbociclib for the treatment of ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer as well as data describing the effects of COSELA™ (trilaciclib) on T-cell activation and clonal expansion in patients with newly diagnosed extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A copy of the posters will be made available on the G1 corporate website on June 4, 2021.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Puma Biotechnology Announces Publication of Abstracts on Neratinib for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced publication of three abstracts on neratinib for the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021. Puma will present three posters with audio recordings, the corresponding abstracts of which are now live on the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting website. The full posters will be available on the Puma and ASCO websites at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT on June 4, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

ADC Therapeutics Announces Presentations At The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) - Get Report, a commercial-stage biotechnology company leading the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today three abstracts have been selected for poster presentations at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually June 4-8, 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

NanoString to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to webcast a presentation from the UBS Global Healthcare Conference. Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Advaxis Presents Updated Clinical Data From Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial Of ADXS-503 In NSCLC At The American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

Updated data show disease control rate of 44% with durable clinical benefit observed beyond one year in patients with disease progression on pembrolizumab. Translational data support potential of ADXS-503 to restore and/or enhance sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors. PRINCETON, N.J., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Khiron To Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call On May 28, 2021

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announces that it will host a conference call on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.
CancerBusiness Insider

Sierra Oncology Announces Abstracts Accepted for American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

—New momelotinib analysis examining the association between transfusion independence and overall survival to be presented— SAN MATEO, Calif., May 19, 2021 May 19, 2021 - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a quest to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, today announced three abstracts have been accepted into the program for the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces Corporate Updates

EXTON, PA — Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDRA) announced that it will not continue ILLUMINATE-301, the Company’s trial of tilsotolimod in combination with ipilimumab versus ipilimumab alone in patients with anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma, to its overall survival (OS) primary endpoint. The Company reported in March 2021 that the trial...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
TheStreet

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter And Year End Earnings Release And Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:CVCO) will release earnings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 3, 2021 on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Vyant Bio Announces Investor Conference Call And Webcast For First Quarter 2021

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. ("Vyant Bio", "Company") (Nasdaq: VYNT), is focused on integrating human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of preclinical and clinical pipelines for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company. Today, Vyant Bio announced that an investor conference call and webcast will be hosted on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.