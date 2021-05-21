newsbreak-logo
Purchasers Of Super Micro Computer Inc. Common Stock May Be Eligible To Payment From The Super Micro Computer Fair Fund

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by the Fund Administrator, KCC Class Action Services:

In the Matters of Super Micro Computer, Inc.and Howard Hideshima

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMISSION ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDINGFile Nos. 3-19927 and 3-19928

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. FAIR FUNDDISTRIBUTION PLAN NOTICE

If you purchased or acquired Super Micro Computer Inc. ("SMC") common stock, listed on the Over-the-Counter Market and the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC and traded under the trading symbol SMCI during the period October 22, 2014 through January 30, 2018, inclusive, you may be eligible for a distribution from the Fair Fund created in the captioned proceedings (the "Fair Fund").

What is this All About?

On August 25, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed the captioned administrative proceedings against Super Micro Computer, Inc. and Howard Hideshima (the "Respondents"). 1 In the Orders, entered upon the Respondents' consents, the SEC determined that SMC, a producer of computer servers headquartered in California, engaged in improper accounting—prematurely recognizing revenue and understating expenses from at least fiscal year ("FY") 2015 through FY 2017. As a result, SMC filed with the SEC materially misstated financial statements in its annual, quarterly and current reports during the period. The SEC further determined, among other things, that Howard Hideshima, the former Chief Financial Officer of SMC, signed and/or approved annual, quarterly and current reports with the SEC that contained materially misstated financial statements. As a result of the conduct described in the Orders, the Commission ordered SMC to pay a civil money penalty of $17,500,000.00, and Hideshima to pay disgorgement of $260,844.00, prejudgment interest of $40,212.00, and a civil money penalty of $50,000.00 to the SEC. The SEC further established the Fair Fund pursuant to Section 308(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, so the collected civil penalties could be distributed to investors harmed by the conduct described in the Orders. The Fair Fund is comprised of $17,851,056.00 paid by SMC and Hideshima and is held in an interest-bearing account at the United States Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

If you purchased or acquired Super Micro Computer Inc. common stock, listed on the Over-the-Counter Market and the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC and traded under the trading symbol SMCI (the "Security") during the period October 22, 2014 through January 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Relevant Period"), and you are not an Excluded Party (as defined in the Distribution Plan available on the Fair Fund website, www.SMCFairFund.com), you should submit a claim because you may be eligible for a distribution from the Fair Fund.

If you would like to be considered for a distribution from the Fair Fund, you must either submit a Proof of Claim online pursuant to the directions on the Fair Fund website, www.SMCFairFund.com, or download a Proof of Claim Form at www.SMCFairFund.com and submit a completed and signed Proof of Claim Form by mail. The deadline for submitting a completed Proof of Claim is September 18, 2021.

You may obtain further information at the Fair Fund website at www.SMCFairFund.com. You may obtain claim forms and seek additional information from the Fund Administrator at:

Phone: (800) 581-8660Email: info@SMCFairFund.com Physical Address:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Fair Fundc/o KCC Class Action ServicesFund AdministratorP.O. Box 43034 Providence, RI 02940-3034

1 Securities Act Rel. No. 10822 ( Aug. 25, 2020); Exchange Act Rel. No. 89657 ( Aug. 25, 2020).

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purchasers-of-super-micro-computer-inc-common-stock-may-be-eligible-to-payment-from-the-super-micro-computer-fair-fund-301296616.html

SOURCE KCC Class Action Services

StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

NVIDIA Announces 4-for-1 Stock Split

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) common shares are about to get a whole lot cheaper, and not because the stock is in trouble. The chipmaker announced in a press release Friday that it would initiate a four-for-one stock split. The company's board of directors has already approved the move, which NVIDIA says will make its shares "more accessible to investors and employees."